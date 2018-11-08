

Pigeons gaze out at the Washington Monument on Wednesday. (C Buoscio via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Plenty of sunshine is willing to take the edge off the chilling and get the birds trilling.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, minimal breeze. Highs: 54-58

Tonight: Increasing clouds, light showers near dawn. Lows: 43-47

Tomorrow: Increasing showers and light breezes. Highs: 47-51

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Get that walk in today to enjoy the fall foliage. It is pretty much downhill after today. Tomorrow is chilly and wet, Saturday is chilly and windy, and Sunday starts off with most of the area seeing the first hard freeze of the season. Next week does not look much better, with more cold and rain on the agenda; ready to have summer back?

Today (Thursday): Lingering clouds should break up early morning and sunny skies then prevail until late in the day. This allows temperatures to warm to the mid- to upper 50s; just a touch below normal. Gentle breezes from the north keep the chill factor down. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase during the evening and north winds remain barely noticeable. A few light showers could begin to reach the area in the predawn hours. Lows are mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Light rain/drizzle is likely to last through the day, with a few heavier showers just in time to mar the afternoon rush. Temperatures barely move, with highs stuck in the upper 40s to low 50s. Despite the day of rain, most areas see less than a half-inch in total. Breezes remain light from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers quickly diminish in the evening as northwest winds pick up through the night drying the area. Colder air starts pushing in and lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday looks nice enough from inside with clearing skies. However, brisk northwest winds continue to pump colder air into the region. Highs are mainly stuck in the mid- to upper 40s. Winds then drop off overnight, allowing temperatures to drop steadily. Lows range through the 20s in most places, except low 30s downtown, bringing an end to the growing season in most places. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunny skies and light breezes dominate Veterans Day (Sunday) to the benefit of outdoor ceremonies marking the day. Coats are a must as highs will struggle to do better than upper 40s. Overnight lows run from the mid-20s in colder suburbs to low 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday should hold on to sunshine in the morning but clouds increase by afternoon, with the threat of rain by evening. Highs are mainly in the lower 50s. Confidence: Medium