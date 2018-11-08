

A cyclist pedals along R Street NW. (Rex Block via Flickr)

It ended up a rather pleasant day, with high temperatures mostly in the mid-50s to about 60 — not too far from expected this time of year. You probably noticed the increase in cloudiness heading into sunset. While we’ll see some stars around this evening, that’s generally the story through the night. There’s more rain on the way Friday.

Through tonight: Clouds continue to increase overall, but we may see clearer times this evening, as well. Lows settle to a range of upper 30s to mid-40s. A few showers may be roaming by the sunrise period.

Tomorrow (Friday): Another vigorous dip in the jet stream is slated to pass through the region. This time we are stuck in cooler and more stable air than last week, when tornadoes occurred in the evening. We’re locked into the cool air during the day as highs rise to the upper 40s and lower 50s. A chance of showers early doesn’t lead to a whole lot of rain until later in the day, when it becomes widespread and heavier through the evening. It’s not completely impossible isolated severe wind gusts happen somewhere, but it should be closer to the shore, if anywhere.

Another inch? This afternoon NAM model runs suggest the potential of another inch or so of rain Friday.



Forecast rainfall from the NAM model for Friday. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

The GFS model was a little lower but in the same range. There’s a similar story for the European model, which showed about three-quarters of an inch in Washington and heavier totals across northern Maryland. We’re still chasing the 21st day of one-inch-plus in the District this year, which would tie for the most on record. And, of course, any rain gets us closer to the wettest year on record.

