5/10: Friday’s digit: 5/10 — Overcast, somewhat chilly with shower chances turning to steadier rain by late day. Cup half full since it’s Friday?

Today: Increasing shower and storm chance with time. Highs: upper 40s to mid-50s.

Tonight: Evening rain slowly clears. Lows: mid-30s to around 40.

Saturday: More sun than clouds. Windy. Highs: 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, less breeze. Highs: mid- to upper 40s.

Another week ends, another cold front approaches. Luckily, this afternoon’s rains don’t look dangerous or severe like last Friday, even if we hear a rumble of thunder. More rain isn’t exactly what we need. Nor clouds to reduce our limited daylight! At least our chilly weekend has ample sunshine to provide, phew.

Today (Friday): Upper 40s to low and mid-50s are about the best we can do. Showers and drizzle are the main theme until potentially widespread late afternoon or evening rains move in. Light but fairly steady east-northeasterly breezes should slowly shift to northwesterly by late afternoon. Confidence: medium to high

Tonight: Our widespread rains may continue to be steady and even get a bit heavier after sunset. By very late evening, there’s promise that the rain will taper into more of a shower. Northwest winds should pick up as the night wears on — nearing 15 mph before dawn. This should help dry us out effectively after midnight and should start filtering in colder air. Clouds also should dissipate. Low temperatures may bottom out around 40 degrees downtown, with some mid-30s possible outside the Beltway. Confidence: medium to high

Tomorrow (Saturday): Looking out a window, you might see some inviting blue skies at times, but thanks to northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph, we may feel like we’re stuck in the 30s all day. Even with more sunshine than not, 40s (about 42 to 47 for daytime readings) may be the best we can do for high temperatures. Any periods of clouds shouldn’t last too long. Confidence: medium to high

Tomorrow night: Grab that coat. Clear skies are likely with winds thankfully starting to drop after sunset. We should still get cold. Around 30 degrees for a low temperature inside the Beltway, with a harder freeze and mid-20s possible in the typical colder spots. For many, the growing season officially ended but look for any last frost/freeze warnings from the National Weather Service if your area hasn’t already seen a freeze. Confidence: medium



Sunday (Veterans Day): There should be less northwest breeze and sunny skies. We’ll take it! Outdoor ceremonies shouldn’t have a terrible weather day, with wind chills rising back above the 40-degree mark. Still, coats are seemingly essential as high temperatures struggle to get into the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: medium

Sunday night: Clouds should slowly start increasing as breezes calm. Temperatures may not budge much, with a few mid-20s possible well outside the Beltway and mid-30s downtown. This wide temperature range assumes skies won’t cloud up too much and breezes will remain just about calm. If you’ve got late-night plans, stay tuned as we get closer. Confidence: low to medium

Clouds and rain chances increase for Monday and Tuesday. As it stands now, Monday may not be too wet, with Tuesday seeing the most dampness from this incoming storm system. Both days may hover in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday could also be a little breezy, but it’s too soon to discuss specifics or even exact arrival timing or duration for rain. Stay tuned, please! Confidence: low to medium