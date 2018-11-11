

Blue skies and a blustery wind yesterday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: Still sunny and cool, at least we lose the wind. (Sorry kite enthusiasts).

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool with less wind. Highs: Mid-to-upper 40s.

Tonight: Most clear to partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30 to mid-30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, rain developing late. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

It ain’t much, but today’s the best day of this forecast period (in my opinion), so do what you can to enjoy it. We’re still sunny and cool today, but without yesterday’s wind. Clouds increase tomorrow with rain likely late tomorrow into Tuesday, before a very chilly Wednesday with plenty of wind.

Today (Veterans Day): After a chilly start in the mid-20s to low 30s early this morning, bright sunshine gets the mercury moving in the right direction. And most importantly, we don’t have the biting wind we had yesterday, so even a marginal improvement in temperatures makes for a much better day. Afternoon highs reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with light winds switching from the northwest this morning to more from the south this afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain most clear through the evening, perhaps turning partly cloudy overnight. Continued light winds from the south help keep temperatures a touch warmer than last night, with lows ranging from near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds are on the increase throughout the day as a storm system starts to gear up across the deep south. The rain should hold off for most of the day, though, as highs manage the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers could move in from the southwest by late afternoon, with steadier rain not too far behind. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Steadier rain moves in for the evening and overnight. The heaviest rains may track to our south, but a period of moderate to heavy rain could cause a few flooding problems locally. Winds turn northeasterly as low pressure develops along the North Carolina coast, keeping temperatures mainly steady in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The steady rain should move out Tuesday morning, but the chance of isolated to scattered showers could linger through much of the day, as highs climb a few degrees to near 50 under mostly cloudy skies. Winds kick up from the northwest Tuesday night, bringing drier air as lows fall to the low-to-mid 30s with partial clearing. Confidence: Medium

Our coldest air of the season so far arrives Wednesday. And as per usual around here, if it’s cold, it’s windy. You’ll definitely want to bundle up, with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s, and winds gusting near 20-30 mph from the north. Confidence: Medium-High