

Autumn fades away on Capitol Hill. (wolfkann via Flickr)

Well, we did it. The entire region dropped below 32 degrees early this morning, which means we have officially moved into winter. Just kidding! What it really means is that the growing season is officially dead. We will make another run at subfreezing temperatures again tonight before a slight “warm-up” on Monday and Tuesday, one that will be accompanied by a drenching rain come Monday night.

Through tonight: Nothing but sunshine to close out the rest of the afternoon. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight, with cloud cover increasing late. It will be another cold night, with temperatures dropping off rather quickly after sunset. With cloud cover on the rise, we won’t end up as cold as last night. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s outside the Beltway and in the low to mid-30s inside the Beltway.

Tomorrow (Monday): Any sunshine to start the day will quickly fade as overcast skies develop on Monday morning. A light south wind will help push temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. Rain will move toward the D.C. area by late afternoon, probably reaching us sometime after 6 p.m. Light to moderate pockets of rain stick with us for much of the overnight period, with lows in the low to mid-40s. Up to an inch of rain is possible by Tuesday morning.

No rest for the weary: Weather conditions in California will continue to foster widespread critical fire conditions throughout the state Monday. That’s not the news anyone wants to hear. A poorly positioned surface high-pressure system will create strong northeasterly winds of 30- to 40-plus mph, especially across Southern California. Those winds, which become even stronger when funneled through valleys and mountain peaks, combined with an extremely dry air mass will almost certainly allow wildfires to grow in size Monday.



Fire conditions in California will worsen Monday. (NWS)

In addition to the terrible direct destruction caused by wildfires, the indirect consequences around the region have been substantial. Smoke and toxic particulates have resulted in some extremely poor air quality, especially around the Sacramento area. The air quality is so bad, it actually affected the players and fans attending last night’s Lakers-Kings NBA game in Sacramento. Yes, that game was held indoors. This may not be the only professional sporting event affected by the wildfires: There is already talk of postponing the Monday night NFL game in San Francisco between the Giants and 49ers.

