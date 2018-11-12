

5/10: Not a bad day, but rain moves in after dark.

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs: Near 50.

Tonight: Rain. Lows: 40-45.

Tomorrow: Morning rain, then cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Our umbrellas have received quite a workout in recent weeks, and they will yet again over the next several days. Back-to-back storm systems mean rainy stretches Monday night into Tuesday and then again Thursday into Thursday night. When it’s not raining this week, it’s cooler than normal, with high temperatures only in the 40s to around 50.

Today (Monday): The day gets off to a cold start, with many of us near and below freezing. Temperatures should eventually rise through the 40s but hold up around 50 as clouds increase throughout the day. Areas southwest of Washington could see a little light rain move during the late afternoon. Winds are very light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain overspreads the entire region during the evening and may become moderate at times. Half an inch to an inch of rain could come down overnight as lows range from 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Rain slowly decreases in coverage and intensity in the morning. By the afternoon, most of the rain should have stopped (showers may linger some in our eastern areas), but it remains cloudy and cool with highs only near 50. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies slowly clear out overnight, and it becomes breezy and cold. Lows range from the low- to mid-30s in our colder areas to the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

We’re in between storm systems Wednesday and Wednesday night, but it’s quite chilly. Highs Wednesday are only 40 to 45, with overnight lows in the upper 20s in our colder areas to the low- to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Our next storm system arrives Thursday. If it arrives early enough, we could see a few wet snowflakes or pockets of sleet in our colder areas, but this is a rain event for most. The rain should arrive between mid-morning and the early afternoon and continue through Thursday night. Highs Thursday are only near 40 and should hold there through Thursday night, as rain continues. Confidence: Medium

Rain may linger into early Friday morning, but should quickly end setting up a dry stretch through Saturday. Highs both Friday and Saturday should reach about 50, under partly sunny skies, with overnight lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

We cool down some on Sunday behind a cold front, and could even see some light rain or snow showers (little or no accumulation expected), especially during the first half of the day. Highs may reach only 40 to 45 after lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium