It was another one of those pre-storm days. We’ve had an awful lot of them lately! Skies that showed a bit of sun early were increasingly gray with time. As we head through sunset, the next batch of rain will be arriving, which could be heavy at times through the night. It doesn’t rain as much or as hard Tuesday, but we’ll keep the gray skies and a chance of raindrops for much of the day.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Rain arrives early in the evening from south to north. It’ll be consistent through the night once it gets going, with periodic moderate or even heavy rain possible. Lows will settle to the upper 30s and lower 40s in most spots.

We expect about an inch of rain to fall overnight. Here are model projections for Washington:

NAM: 1.3 inches

High resolution NAM: 1.5 inches

GFS: 0.8 inches

Canadian: 0.9 inches

High-resolution Canadian: 1.3 inches

European model: 0.9 inches



Forecast rain amounts from National Weather Service, blending together the different model simulations. (PivotalWeather.com)

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The heaviest rain should be over, but we’ll only slowly lose the rain risk during the day, especially east of the city. This is mostly showery or some drizzle, but it could add another tenth of an inch or so. Highs are in the mid-40s to around 50.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Chasing records: Going into this rain event, Washington has seen 56.44 inches of precipitation this year, 6th most on record in a calendar year. We need to reach or pass 57.54 to climb into the No. 5 position. The No. 1 wettest is 1889, with 61.33 inches. Over in Baltimore, they are considerably closer. They’re now at 60.65 inches of rain this year, or the third-wettest all time; the No. 1 spot is 62.66 inches.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.