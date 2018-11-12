

The Canadian model shows a wintry mix of precipitation over the Washington region midday Thursday. (PivotalWeather.com)

It’s only mid-November, but the Washington region will have its first opportunity to see snowflakes between Thursday morning and midday. Any snow that falls is unlikely to stick but would be an unusual event, as snow has been scarce in November in recent years.

A storm system will be developing to our south Thursday and on the move toward our region. High pressure positioned to our north may initially feed in enough cold air for a period of snow and/or sleet before precipitation changes to a cold, drenching rain.

The exact track of the storm will determine whether snow or sleet materializes when precipitation arrives. If the storm tracks more to our east, it would allow enough cold air to stay in place to support snow or sleet. But a track to the west would pull in enough warm air for plain rain.

Capital Weather Gang winter weather expert Wes Junker called the setup “interesting” and noted that both the American and European models “suggest the potential for wintry weather at the onset of precipitation” between predawn and midday Thursday (the storm’s exact timing is still to be determined).

Any wintry precipitation would probably last only an hour or two close to Washington, with any accumulation mainly on grassy areas. Air temperatures are predicted to be mostly above freezing. However, freezing temperatures are a possibility for a time in our colder areas to the north and the west.

The American model is the coldest of the two models and even “offers some accumulation potential for our far-western suburbs,” Junker said, from around Leesburg and Frederick and to the west. Even in these locations, milder air would probably arrive after a few hours, changing mixed precipitation to plain rain by early afternoon or so.

But heading farther west, along and west of Interstate 81, a more significant wintry mix could develop and last several hours — even into Thursday night, if the storm takes a more easterly track.



American (GFS) model shows a wintry mix toward the Interstate 81 corridor Thursday afternoon.

The Canadian model is also in the American model’s camp in holding on to the cold air.

However, the NAM model predicts that the storm will track more to our west and simulates all rain in most places.

As this storm is still several days away, we will continue to monitor the forecast as models get a better handle on the details.

Regardless of whether the storm begins with snow, it is almost assured to produce yet another soaking rain for the region. Here’s how much rain different models are projecting for Washington:

American model: 1.4 inches.

European model: 0.8 inches.

Canadian model: 1.4 inches.

Should that bit of snow materialize in the storm’s early stages, it wouldn’t be that uncommon for the time of year. Washington averages 0.5 inches of snow every November, and we’ve had trace amounts of snow (flakes in the air but not measurable) as recently as 2012, 2013 and 2014.

However, no measurable snow has fallen here during November since 1996, when we had a coating (0.2 inches). And we haven’t had at least an inch during the month since 1989, when 3.5 inches fell before Thanksgiving.

Does this early flirtation with flakes herald a snowy winter? Find out Tuesday, when we release our winter outlook.