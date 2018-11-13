

An eastern bluebird in McLean, Va. (Phil Yabut)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Soggy muddy and cruddy start to day — yay?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Early rain, cloudy. Highs: 49-54.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows: 29-34.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, cold. Highs: 41-46.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

November is getting wetter and colder, as evidenced by this morning’s rain and this afternoon’s gusty northwest wind. On Thursday, the cold air and precipitation could generate snow and wintry mix, particularly in the western to northern suburbs. Beyond that, the weekend finds some weather improvement at least on Saturday before another cold front delivers some Sunday cloudiness.

Today (Tuesday): Early commuters could run into the tail end of the overnight rain, but it tapers down quickly and should be over by the time most people get on the road. Spotty, scattered showers are possible through the afternoon. Highs range in the upper 40s to middle 50s with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and higher gusts as the cold front sweeps through. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Clearing and turning colder overnight with lows by dawn in the upper 20s to middle 30s with light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny skies try to make this cold, winterlike day feel a bit better, but highs only in the lower to middle 40s require some extra bundling. At least the winds pull back as breezes from the northwest only blow at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase again with temperatures dropping into the 30s and maybe into the upper 20s in the western suburbs with a chance of mixed precipitation (rain, sleet, and/or snow) toward morning. Confidence: Low-Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday is soggy with a wintry mix in the morning shifting to rain by the afternoon in most areas (outlying north and west areas may see frozen precipitation last longer). Little accumulation is expected in the immediate metro, but temperatures might be cold enough in the far north and west suburbs for an icy coating or so (especially on cold and elevated surfaces like trees). Rain could be heavy at times in the afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday run into the upper 30s and 40s. Rain continues into Thursday night. Confidence: Medium-High on rain, but Low on mixed precipitation issues

Friday could see some morning rain or showers (some snow flakes mixed in possibly too) with partly cloudy skies lingering and temperatures warming to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Stronger winds, though, offer a colder wind chill in the 40s at times. Clearing Friday night with lows in the 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

Saturday is our best weekend day with partly sunny skies as highs crest up to around 50 or into the lower 50s. Increasing clouds are favored Saturday night with lows in the 30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium

Sunday watches the approach of yet another cold front with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the 40s to around 50. We can’t rule out a scattered shower. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (N/A): Well, well, well . . . we could see a frozen concoction Thursday morning, but the odds of snow accumulation are very low.