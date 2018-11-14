

Models suggest a wintry mix is likely Thursday morning across the D.C. area. (StormVistaWxModels.com)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Chilly with a bit of a breeze, but not too bad in the sun, which should show from time to time.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs: Low-to-mid 40s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, wintry mix developing late. Lows: Near 30 to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix eventually changing to rain. Highs: Mid-30s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a partly sunny and chilly day today, our wet pattern persists with more precipitation arriving late tonight. But with cold air in place, now we’re talking a wintry mix rather than just rain, with some accumulation possible. Things quiet down as we get into Friday and the weekend, with periods of sun and seasonably cool temperatures.

Today (Wednesday): Cold high pressure in control provides partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures, climbing from the low 30s this morning into the low-to-mid 40s this afternoon. Winds from the north aren’t too bad, around 10 mph, but enough to add a bit of an extra chill. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase this evening and skies turn mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures dropping to near or a little below freezing, as our first wintry weather-maker of the season approaches from the southwest. A wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain arrives between approximately 3 and 6 a.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A wintry mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain arrives approximately 3 to 6 a.m. Treated roads and sidewalks should be manageable. But with morning temperatures near 30 to the low 30s, a slippery coating is possible, especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix should eventually change to rain from southeast to northwest, but the timing of that transition is uncertain, which means you should plan on at least the chance of wintry precipitation into the midday hours. For our first call we’re thinking around a coating to an inch of wintry mix inside the Beltway and to the south and east, especially on grassy areas, and up to an inch or two north and west of the Beltway. Temperatures should climb a degree or two above freezing during the afternoon, reducing road impacts as scattered rain showers linger into the evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered rain showers remain possible during the evening, with the chance of a brief wintry mix again overnight. But no accumulation is expected with temperatures in the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

After a possible lingering rain or snow shower early Friday morning, we should turn partly sunny and breezy for the bulk of the day. Highs reach the mid-40s to near 50 with winds from the west-northwest gusting 20-30 mph. Skies trend mostly clear Friday night as winds diminish and lows drop back into the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

High pressure regains control for much of the weekend, setting up a mostly sunny Sunday and partly sunny Saturday, with highs both days in the upper 40s to low 50s and light winds. Saturday night lows settle in the 30s again. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

3/10 (↑): Seriously, yeah, we have a shot at that first inch somewhere in the area on Thursday, although accumulation may come more from sleet (and possibly freezing rain) than snow.