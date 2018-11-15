* Winter storm warning for western Montgomery, Frederick and Loudoun counties until 4 a.m. | Storm news | Snowfall totals | Our favorite photos | SchoolCast | School closings and delays *

It’s been a long winter, and it hasn’t even started. I’m kidding. Sort of. The first snow is always fun, at least until it makes a mess and/or turns to rain and slop. We’re in phase two at this point locally. Lots of slop to deal with, and this part of the current winter storm is peaking through the evening.

Through Tonight: We’ll continue to see patches of moderate to occasionally heavy precipitation into the evening. Overall, we are seeing activity transition from a solid shield of rain to more showery, or waves of precipitation. This is primarily rain, but there is some freezing rain in our far north and west suburbs where temperatures are still at or below freezing. Some precipitation may still be locally intense at times, but it also becomes increasingly hit-or-miss into the night. It could turn back over to sleet and snow as the storm pulls away after midnight and toward sunrise, particularly across northern Maryland. Any additional accumulation would be minor. Temperatures don’t go far from where they are now, with lows mostly in the near 30 to mid-30s zone. Some refreeze is a concern, especially north and west (more on that below).

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s breezy behind the nor’easter, but sunshine should return. With those rays come temperatures plenty high enough to finish off much of the melting process except in places it really piled up. Highs aim for the mid-to-upper 40s under partly sunny skies. Those winds are out of the north around 10 mph.

A pedestrian navigates wintry conditions through the Rosslyn area as viewed from the Observation Deck at CEB Tower on Nov. 15, 2018, in Arlington, Va. The observation deck has a new immersive experience that simulates a flight called HoverDC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Refreeze: Temperatures probably won’t fall much from where they are now, but there is some risk for iciness to develop overnight if they remain near freezing in parts of the area. If your area remains at or below freezing this evening, this is especially targeted at you.



Temperatures tonight will dip to remain near freezing in colder spots north and west. These temperatures are representative but not exact. Near freezing should be considered potentially below freezing. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

As CWG’s Jason Samenow indicated in the last main storm update, temperatures heading into sunset remained near and below freezing “west of Poolesville and Sterling, and north of Gaithersburg and Columbia.” In addition to seeing freezing rain in the short term, these are the same general areas that are likely to see the most in the way of refreeze overnight.

Although it may not be extensive and a major event in itself, there is a good chance there will be more delays and cancellations on Friday as we deal with the aftermath of today’s weather. Do continue to take it slow out there.

