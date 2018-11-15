

A man throws salt on a road Thursday beside St. John Paul II Seminary during this season's first snowfall in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

5:55 p.m. update: Fairfax County and Prince William County schools have already announced two-hour delays on Friday. For the latest delay and closing information, follow this link: School closings and delays in the D.C. area for Friday, Nov. 16

Original post

Today’s snow went boom. So not only did it shut down many schools, but it may have hit hard enough for a round of delays on Friday, as well.

Parts of Loudoun, western Montgomery, northern Howard, and Frederick counties received three to six inches of snow. On top of that, some of their colder areas will hold on to freezing temperatures overnight and add a light glaze of ice on top of the snow.

So these counties will have some slick spots Friday morning, which is why we think some delays are likely.



(The Washington Post Staff/Washington, D.C.)

We can’t rule out some more patchy slick spots in northern Fauquier, western Fairfax, and northern Prince William counties as well, but they are less likely to trigger delays.

We expect the federal government should operate normally Friday, unless temperatures fall further than predicted and icy spots are more widespread.