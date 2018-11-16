

The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception is seen Saturday in Washington. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Decent amounts of sunshine, slowly decreasing winds. Not a bad way to end an active weather week. Just bundle up a bit!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More sun than clouds. Decreasing wind. Highs: mid- to upper 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Calmer. Lows: 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: mid-40s to about 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: mid-40s to about 50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Break time for umbrellas! No major precipitation (or warming trend) appears on the horizon — not yet, anyway. Sunshine should dominate for a couple days, but even if we see some cloudiness by Sunday, we should stay dry.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Keep an eye out for slick spots early, just in case. We should be mostly or fully dry during the day, but an early shower isn’t impossible. Northwesterly winds could gust near 25 mph in the morning, but they slowly die down. It’s sunny most of the time, but afternoon high temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s could feel a bit nippier with wind chill considered. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Breezes decrease another notch, to about 5 mph out of the west. Skies should stay mostly clear, allowing 20s for low temperatures well outside of the Beltway, with mid-30s likely downtown. If you still have snow around your town, you could end up being one of the colder spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine should prevail over any periodic clouds. Breezes remain light out of the west. This should allow afternoon high temperatures ranging in the mid-40s to about 50 degrees to actually feel close to that — thanks to the lack of wind chill. Our bodies are slowly acclimating to these below-average temperatures, so it shouldn’t feel quite so biting as it would have a week ago. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Conditions look fairly calm and clear for the evening hours, so temperatures may fall quickly toward the mid-20s to mid-30s (downtown). Clouds move in after midnight, potentially slowing or halting this fall in temperatures. Think of clouds as an insulating blanket over us. We’ll watch if winds or clouds change this forecast slightly, as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Some clouds could move into the picture, but I think our dry streak may continue, as well as our below-average temperatures. At least mid-40s to about 50 degrees won’t have much, or any, wind chill factor — at least as it appears so far. Note these high temperatures are about 10 degrees below where we should be this time of year. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Clouds could hang around, helping to buoy temperatures a bit. A range of mid-30s to about 40 degrees appears probable, with the warmest spots being downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium

Slightly more sun than clouds and still fairly chilly Monday into Tuesday. Mid-40s to about 50 degrees continues to be close to our recent temperature range. Tuesday could be a hair chillier than Monday, but that might not be noticeable if Monday’s breeze dies down Tuesday, after a weak, dry cold front potentially moves through. Stay tuned in case this benign weather streak develops an atmospheric hiccup to send our way — but so far we look dry. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

0/10 (↓): Looks as though this SPI gauge may have to go back into hibernation, at least for a bit.