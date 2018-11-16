

Snow and foliage this morning. (AllTheGoodIDsAreTaken via Flickr)

Despite an increasingly less-potent sun as we head toward the winter solstice, high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to lower 50s in much of the area did a good job of melting off the early-season snow that fell yesterday. The few high clouds blowing by this afternoon should get out of here this evening. Our overnight is mostly clear and seasonably cool. Cooler-than-normal conditions persist through the weekend.

Through tonight: Skies should trend clearer after dark as a patch of high clouds moves on. We’re mostly clear much of the night, although additional high cloudiness may blow by at some point. Lows fall to a range of about 30 to 35 most spots. Winds weaken a bit into the night, but they stay up around 5 to 10 mph out of the north and northwest.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is not a bad day overall. Skies should be sunnier than not, with any clouds tending to be high up. Afternoon maximums should head for the mid-40s to about 50. Winds are light out of the northwest.

Sunday: There’s no major change from Saturday. Coming off lows in the 30s, afternoon highs again rise into the 40s to about 50. We may see more in the way of cloudiness than Saturday, but that’s hard to be certain about.

Rocket launch: If you are up early (or are one to set your alarm for such things), an Antares rocket launch should be visible in our skies. With a scheduled launch from Wallops Island at 4:01 a.m., the rocket’s burners should be visible in the seconds to minutes after launch. With partly to mostly clear skies anticipated, the main impediment may be time and temperature! It’ll be in the near-30 to mid-30s zone in general.

The Sun is out at @NASA_Wallops as preparations continue for the scheduled launch of @northropgrumman's #Antares rocket with #Cygnus cargo spacecraft to @Space_Station at 4:01am ET on Saturday, Nov. 17. More photos: https://t.co/AhNhB52pad pic.twitter.com/F2VjOAV5kP — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) November 16, 2018

