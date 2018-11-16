1 of 28 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Washington gets first snow of the season View Photos Morning snow changes to sleet and freezing rain. Caption Morning snow changes to sleet and freezing rain. Katherine Frey/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Weather editor

Sometimes, despite our best efforts, a tricky forecast has too many complex variables to overcome.

Our forecast for the season’s first snow was off, but not due to a lack of effort or carelessness. It was simply because of our inability to predict the temperature in the immediate Washington area down to a degree, not just at the ground but at layers several thousand feet into the atmosphere.

We were successful in predicting how the storm would evolve in broad strokes: that it would start before dawn Thursday, that the worst would come through during the commute, and that it would turn into a mess. And that the snowiest conditions would focus in our colder areas north and west of the city.

But it snowed more than we thought, and disruptive amounts of snow even reached the city.

We called for a coating to an inch of snow along and west of Interstate 95. One to three inches fell.

In our far north and west areas, we predicted one to three inches. Twice that much came down.



(Capital Weather Gang and National Weather Service)

Our “boom” scenario, intended to convey the possibility snow might exceed our expectations, played out all across the region. In some cases, it was even more than a boom.

Temperatures about 5,000 feet into the atmosphere were about a degree colder than most of our models predicted. We expected more sleet. Instead, more snow fell. Snow piles up faster than sleet. It also lowers temperatures near the ground faster. For both of these reasons, the storm and the snow had a greater impact on the region.

This was simply a forecast in which the margin of error was tiny. One or two degrees was going to make the difference between hardly any snow and enough snow and sleet to turn a morning commute into chaos.

Quick peek at some forecast errors for yesterday's snowstorm ... some predictions were ever so slightly too warm (couple degrees) the night before, both aloft and near the surface. When those errors straddle 32F, it can make a decent forecast get ugly quick. pic.twitter.com/KxolthZjhF — Greg Postel (@GregPostel) November 16, 2018

This isn’t about making excuses but, unfortunately, our modeling tools, while very, very good, aren’t yet quite good enough to nail the forecast to this degree of accuracy.

The fact our modeling tools have these errors is the whole reason we try to communicate uncertainty and include boom and bust scenarios.

That said, it’s worth exploring whether we adequately communicated the uncertainty in this case. I think we did, but perhaps we could have placed more emphasis on the possibility the storm could be worse than our forecast lead on.

Let’s look back at what our forecast discussions actually said. While we were not confident what form precipitation would take, we repeatedly used such words as “messy,” “sloppy” and “slick” to describe the morning commute. Our major briefing on the storm, published Wednesday morning and updated in the afternoon and evening, said the following:

“A messy commute is a given.”

“There is … some chance that precipitation could come down heavily right away, at least for a time. If this occurs, conditions could go downhill quick. Do plan to start early, check in with us, and take it slow if you are headed out.”

“The period of greatest concern is between about 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., coinciding with the morning commute, when temperatures will be lowest and the chance of frozen precipitation highest.”

For areas inside the Beltway and south and east, “a few slick spots cannot be ruled out during any heavier bursts of frozen precipitation — which are possible during the morning commute Thursday.”

“This is an event where just a few degrees will make a big difference in how much snow and wintry mix occurs and where, so surprises are possible if not likely.”

I think these statements accurately conveyed the risk that the morning commute could be difficult.

On the other hand, we included some statements and drew some conclusions that were frankly wrong and a little too dismissive of the risk for areas inside the Beltway and just to the south and east:

“Air and road temperatures should be high enough so that frozen precipitation that falls, mostly in the morning, melts.”

“Storm conditions do not merit a rating on our impact scale in this zone. We generally do not expect delays and cancellations in this zone, unless conditions turn out to be worse than expected.”

Of course, conditions did turn out worse than expected, and anyone who read the above statements may have understandably drawn the conclusion this event wouldn’t be that bad.

Unfortunately, when a forecast is so sensitive to a degree or two, as communicators we want to try to have it both ways. We want people to understand there is a risk and be prepared for the possibility, but we also don’t want them to be overly alarmed.

Then there’s problem that some people will read into a forecast what they want to read. Some will latch on to the messages that are most alarming; others will read that this might not be a big deal and conclude that it won’t be a big deal. I’m not sure how we overcome this problem.

I welcome any suggestions on how folks think we might have better communicated this forecast in the comment area or any other constructive feedback.