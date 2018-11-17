

Fall color at Arlington Cemetery. (Tim Brown via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Sunny and quite decent for any outdoor activities. Just a little too cool for a higher rating.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear. Lows: Near 30 to upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-40s to around 50.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a rather tranquil stretch ahead it seems. That’s good news after all the nonstop storminess of late, and given the longer range is already hinting at a pattern to watch for more storms. An active pattern and a frontal zone in the region keep some clouds around, and it stays rather cool. But there are not major weather worries in our near future.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): It continues to be on the cool side for mid-November, but it’s not bad otherwise. We should see a whole lot of sunshine as high temperatures mainly head for a mid-40s to near 50 range. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds diminish at sunset and skies remain rather clear heading into the night. Always a good combination for chilly temperatures, and lows are largely near freezing outside the Beltway north and west. In the city and southeast, some mid and even upper 30s are possible. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend . ..

Tomorrow (Sunday): The frontal zone in the region may deliver us more in the way of clouds than today. I’d expect some sunshine as well. Temperatures remain similar, as highs again rise to the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds are numerous, which might keep overnight readings up a tad compared to tonight. Lows range from near freezing to around 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

We’re briefly in a somewhat milder surge of air out ahead of the next upper-level wave. Skies are mostly cloudy, and temperatures should make it well into the 50s, and perhaps near 60. Some showers are possible by sunset or into the night. Confidence: Medium

Another dip in the jet stream is passing through around Monday night into Tuesday. We may need to watch for some cloudier times or even some rain and/or snow showers, particularly in the morning. Highs are in the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium