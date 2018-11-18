

A woodpecker perched yesterday in Rockville, Md. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Not much to complain about other than clouds, but ‘7′ is about as high as I go if I have to wear a jacket!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, late-day shower? Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A few more clouds join the party to close out the weekend, but otherwise we’re fairly tranquil with temperatures remaining on the cool side. That narrative is hesitant to change as a series of moisture-starved fronts work through this week, with only some light showers possible Monday night. High pressure looks to dominate for Thanksgiving, ensuring a bright but chilly day to enjoy having on the oven.

Today (Sunday): The frontal zone on the approach from the north and west is enough to keep skies on the cloudier side, We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures climbing out of the 30s this morning, and into the mid-40s to near 50 this afternoon. There’s not much to it other than that, with light winds from the southeast. Confidence: High

Tonight: The front sags into the area later tonight, but most of what little moisture it can wring out should stay well to our north and west. So expect mostly cloudy skies, with only a slight chance you’ll feel a drop or two if you’re out in the middle of the night for some reason. Lows range from the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): Warmer air tries to push in from the southwest, but it may not totally make it. As such, highs probably stall in the upper 40s to mid-50s, and we’ll watch for a few light showers approaching from the west toward evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Low pressure moves through, which means a decent (60%) chance for some light rain showers during the evening into the overnight. Can’t rule out a few snowflakes mixing in north and west of D.C., but temperatures should stay safely above freezing with lows in the upper 30s to to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

After the chance of an early-morning rain or snow shower, Tuesday should see skies becoming partly sunny, with cool highs in the mid-40s to near 50. Another impulse of energy could give us a brief shower or sprinkle during the afternoon. Otherwise, you’ll notice a bit of a breeze from the northwest, though it won’t be too troublesome. Skies trend mostly clear Tuesday night with many spots near or a little below freezing, as lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium

High pressure takes firmer control by Wednesday. While we’ll have plenty of sun about, temperatures turn cooler again behind the front. Enjoy the fairly benign fall day, with daytime highs in the 40s. Don’t try and thaw that turkey out in the garage Wednesday night, as it’ll likely still be quite frozen after a reinforcing shot of cool air pushes lows into the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Your Thanksgiving forecast is a chilly one. If you’re going to be joining me for one of the many “Turkey trots” around the area early in the morning, in some futile effort to burn more calories than we’ll be taking in, be sure to bundle up! Clear, cool, and a bit of a breeze is the forecast for the day, with highs likely only in the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium