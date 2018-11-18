

Fading signs of fall along the C&O Canal by George Jiang via Flickr.

Today ended up with a bit more sunshine than I was expecting, which is actually not such a bad thing. Unfortunately, I don’t think that will be the case for Monday. A slow-moving cold front will continue to inch closer to our region tomorrow, keeping the clouds locked in tight and bringing us some light showers by tomorrow night.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Some partial breaks in the cloud cover in the early evening, but otherwise it’s mostly cloudy tonight. Not as cold as last night with a light south wind and the aforementioned cloud cover. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. A slight chance at a stray shower or two in the predawn hours, mainly north of our area.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds will continue to dominate Monday. Temperatures will be a bit more mild tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the low 50s under a light south wind. Some scattered showers are possible in the later afternoon, especially north and west of the city. Precipitation chances increase tomorrow as widespread light rain overspreads the area. It remains mild, with lows in the low 40s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Gigantic waves off coast of Africa: Take a look at this large wave crashing into the coast of the Canary Islands earlier today. Yikes!

Windstorm and enormous waves in Playa de la Cruz, Tenerife, Canary Islands today, November 18. Report: Nelson J. Acosta / Meteo gabbia ancona pic.twitter.com/7RfAxf7OAT — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 18, 2018

These huge waves are the result of a powerful storm system that developed off the coast of Portugal and Spain over the weekend.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.