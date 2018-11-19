

Floating fall foliage on Nov. 17. (George Jiang via Flickr)

6/10: Not bad. Mostly cloudy but temps well into the 50s are some of the mildest this week. Any rain holds off until night. Jason, CWG

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 53-57.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Lows: 40-45.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, breezy. Highs: Near 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Temperatures have averaged below normal for the past 10 days and chilly weather persists through this week. Today, with near-average temperatures, may be the week’s mildest day. A blast of Arctic air arrives on Thanksgiving, likely to be the coldest day of the week. There is a chance of showers tonight and a better chance of a slug rain moving in Saturday.

Today (Monday): It’s cloudier than not with the best chance of some sunny breaks during the first half of the day. Temperatures should at least hit the low- to mid-50s and perhaps the upper 50s in our milder areas. Light winds from the east. Confidence: Medium-High

Today’s predicted high of 57 in Washington is five degrees milder than yesterday and close to average.

Tonight: A weak cool front crosses through the region with a 40 percent chance of showers - mainly late at night. Amounts, if any, should be less than 0.1 inches. Temperatures overnight dip to near 40 in our colder areas to the low- to mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): At least partial sunshine returns, but it’s cool and breezy. Highs are only near 50 with winds from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies, light winds and a cold night. Lows tumble to 25 to 30 in our colder locations to around freezing downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday is the big travel day, but no weather worries. We’ll have sunny skies, light winds and highs in the upper 40s to about 50. A cold front does arrive late Wednesday night and winds will pick up toward morning, but it should stay dry. Temperatures drop sharply after the front passes, with lows 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium-High

Thanksgiving Day is blustery and unseasonably cold. Highs are probably stuck in the low to mid-30s and feel even colder than that factoring in a gusty wind. Winds calm but it turns very cold Thursday night as lows tumble to near 25 downtown and to about 20 in our colder areas. Confidence: Medium-High

After a very cold start to Black Friday, the chill eases slightly in the afternoon as highs manage the low to mid-40s. Clouds increase Friday night as lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

An area of rain is likely to come through over the weekend, although the exact timing is in question. Right now, Saturday and Saturday night look soggiest, although a little rain could linger into Sunday. Temperatures are a bit milder, with highs near 50 on Saturday and perhaps closer to 55 on Sunday. Lows are mostly in the 40s. Confidence: Medium