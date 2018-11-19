

People gather on the banks of the Tidal Basin to check out cherry blossom trees covered by a spring snow in Washington on March 21, 2018. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Mid-November brought an early round of snow to Washington. Might early December produce another?

You may have seen rumors on social media about a cold, stormy pattern developing toward the end of this month. There’s a kernel of truth to them.

Yes, the pattern to end November and December is one to pay attention to. But while snow lovers can have fun fantasizing about what it might deliver, it’s important to understand model projections 10 days or more into the future are often quite wrong.

As we discussed in our winter outlook, the developing El Niño tilts the odds slightly toward above-average snow in our region. But by themselves, El Niños are poor predictors of how much snow we’ll get. While six of our 10 snowiest winters have occurred during El Niños, so have our two least-snowy winters.

For a snowy winter or a snowy stretch of time, we really need to see a very specific weather pattern develop at high altitudes (which can happen with or without El Niño), and also luck. Some models are hinting that such a pattern could take shape by the end of the month.

Here is what this pattern looks like, composited from the 10 snowiest winters in Washington since 1950:



High altitude weather pattern for 10 snowiest winters in Washington since 1950. (NOAA)

Note the warm colors (yellows and reds), indicating abnormally high pressure, from Iceland westward across southern Greenland to the Hudson Bay, and the cold shades (blue and purple), indicating lower-than-normal pressure, across the South and just off the East Coast. This configuration of high- and low-pressure zones is indicative of the negative phase of the North Atlantic oscillation — which is frequently associated with cold, stormy weather in our region.

The high pressure over Greenland acts as a block and helps force the jet stream south of its normal location and tends to produce storm tracks across the Southern states. Such a southerly storm track also helps park high pressure to our north which can lock in cold air, giving us a better chance of getting snow instead of rain.

The European modeling system of the high altitude pattern for the week of Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 has a pattern not too dissimilar to the pattern from our top 10 snowiest winters.



High-altitude weather pattern over North America from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5 predicted by European modeling system. (WeatherBell.com)

Note all the orange shades indicating above-normal pressures across Canada extending across Greenland. The negative phase of the North Atlantic oscillation and Greenland block are present. The match between the predicted upcoming pattern and our past snowy winters is not perfect but close enough to start paying attention.

While the map above shows the pattern in place during the 10 snowiest winters, let’s also look at the pattern a day before 10 big individual snowstorms (eight inches or more) since 1950, which gives a clearer signal of some of the specific features required:



High-altitude weather pattern associated with 10 snowiest winters in Washington. (NOAA)

Note when you look at the pattern favorable for snow at close range, certain aspects of the pattern stand out more strongly. There are two zones of abnormally low pressure: one south of Nova Scotia (near 50 degrees longitude and 50 degrees latitude, sometimes called the 50-50 low) and another centered near the lower Mississippi Valley.

The northern of these two low-pressure zones helps lock in high pressure over New England, which funnels cold air into our region. Meanwhile, the low-pressure zone over the lower Mississippi Valley provides the energy for the storm that turns into a snowmaker. If forecasters see this pattern in computer simulations within a few days of a predicted winter storm, the excitement factor ramps up exponentially.

Right now, we’re seeing a possible signal for such a pattern 324 hours into the future (around Dec. 1 or 2) in the European modeling system:



High-altitude weather pattern predicted by European modeling system for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern. (WeatherBell.com)

But at such long lead times the key features are not as pronounced as in the day-before maps from actual events shown above. However, you still see the low-pressure zones south and east of the Canadian Maritimes and another area of blue over the lower Mississippi Valley.

If this forecast was an 84-hour projection instead of one way out in la la land, I’d be starting to sound the alarm bells for snow. But no way, this far out.

Yes, the model forecasts toward the first week of December are interesting and fun to fantasize about, if you like snow, but probably still don’t have the details right. But don’t take the forecasts very seriously. Not just yet.