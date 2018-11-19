

Hikers cross Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia on Friday. The road was closed to traffic due to ice and downed trees. The northern section of the drive remained closed on Monday afternoon, from Front Royal to Thornton Gap. (Jacob Tise/@jacobtise on Instagram)

While the Washington metro was getting its first snow of the season in an early start to winter last week, Shenandoah National Park was clobbered with a significant ice storm that prompted the closure of Skyline Drive in its entirety.

Around 1/4-inch of clear ice coated surfaces on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The freezing rain brought branches down on park roads which the National Park Service says it’s still working to clean up.

Freezing rain is one of the most dangerous weather phenomena for pedestrians and drivers. It forms when the atmosphere has two distinct layers: warm on top of cold. Precipitation initially falls as liquid rain, but when it reaches the cold layer at the ground, it cools rapidly and freezes on contact with branches, power lines, cars — whatever’s colder than 32 degrees. It won’t stick if the ground is warm, but as soon as the pavement drops below freezing, streets and highways can become veritable ice rinks.

As of Monday afternoon, Skyline Drive was still closed due to snow, ice, and downed branches from Front Royal to Thornton Gap, according to the National Park Service. Road closures for Skyline Drive are updated at (540) 999-3500 (option 1, then option 1) as they change.