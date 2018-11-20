

Rainbow over Great Falls.

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Can’t complain with no snow or rain, but still in the crisp, cool weather lane.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 49 to 54.

Tonight: A few clouds. Lows: 30 to 35.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45 to 50.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ll try to get a bit more sunshine out of the sky today and tomorrow to help with the colder-than-normal temperatures. At least travel plans are unimpeded going into the Thanksgiving holiday. Just don’t try to thaw the turkey outside at the last minute, because Thursday and Friday look frigid. Warmer weather returns this weekend, but so does rain, unfortunately, as a storm system lifts through the area, especially on Saturday.

Today (Tuesday): Some sunshine attempts to break through for partly sunny skies, but temperatures still run mostly to the cooler side of normal with upper 40s to maybe middle 50s for afternoon peaks. Breezy conditions make it feel a bit cooler at times, with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph and higher gusts over 20 mph possible at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Maybe a few clouds at times, but mostly toward the clear side, with colder low temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Winds continue to blow from the northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The pre-Thanksgiving travel day should be just fine around this area with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures still on the cooler side as highs reach the middle to upper 40s. Light winds from the west and northwest as another cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: The bigger cold front sweeps through, with winds turning to come from about due north and temperatures dropping to early-morning lows ranging through the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thanksgiving Thursday might be partly sunny in the morning before mostly sunny in the afternoon ... and very cold. Temperatures should only lift into the lower to middle 30s for highs, with brisk breezes from the north helping to fuel a wind chill more like the 20s. Thursday night should see winds pull back under mostly clear skies and cold conditions as lows drop into the low 20s potentially in the city and well into the teens in the outer suburbs. The record low of 14 at Washington Dulles International Airport is in jeopardy. Dress very warmly if heading out to midnight or early-morning door-buster deals. Confidence: Medium

Black Friday slowly tries to warm, with more sunny skies and less of a cold wind chill, but highs may only manage the low 40s at best. Friday night finds increasing clouds and lows in the middle 20s to middle 30s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend has two themes: warmer and wetter. Look for rain during the day Saturday and Saturday night, with upper 40s for highs and middle to upper 40s holding Saturday night amid more rain. Some of this rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Showers could linger into Sunday morning with clouds lingering for most of the day, but temperatures burst into the middle 50s for our warmest day in a while . Confidence: Low-Medium

Early next week starts off relatively warmer, with temperatures in the 50s and more rain chances, but then colder weather returns middle to late next week.