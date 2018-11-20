

A Japanese Maple, still covered in leaves, is coated with snow in the first snowfall of the season Nov. 15 in Frederick, Md. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The snow season started off with a bang this year as Washington received 1.4 inches Nov. 15, the biggest snow so early in the year since 1989. That event may have presented a preview of coming attractions. Our winter outlook and forecasts from the private sector and televisions stations all project above-normal snowfall this winter.

But sometimes the consensus is wrong — so it’s really anyone’s guess as to how much we ultimately receive.

Here’s your chance to prove you’re a master prognosticator.

Through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, you can enter your forecast for how much snow you expect through April 1 at Reagan National Airport (Washington’s official measurement location) — to the nearest tenth of an inch. (No additional decimals please; 10.1 is valid, but 10.11 is not. We will disqualify invalid entries.) Your prediction should not include the 1.4 inches which have already fallen, but only include your forecast for additional snowfall.

There is no prize for this competition, but the winner(s) will be recognized here on CWG. Major bragging rights are on the line. Last fall, nearly 700 people participated in this competition. Although most people overestimated how much snow would fall, three participants got it exactly right by correctly predicting 7.8 inches would fall at National Airport.

Will anyone nail the total this year?

Here is some background information, which may or may not help you in your forecast:

The average snow from 1981-2010 was 15.4 inches at Reagan National Airport. The median snowfall was about 12 inches.

The average snowfall since records have been kept (dating back to 1888) in Washington (at National and other locations) is about 18 inches.

Snowfall totals for the past five winters:

2017-2018: 7.8 inches

2016-2017: 3.8 inches

2015-2016: 22.2 inches

2014-2015: 18.3 inches

2013-2014: 32.0 inches

List of all years’ snowfall

Good luck!