Winds gusting past 30 mph this afternoon made seasonable temperatures in the near-50 to mid-50s zone feel a bit chilled. We’ll see those winds die off as the sun sets, and they’ll also be somewhat lighter on Wednesday. Cooler air is still trickling in. Maybe it’s good practice for the Arctic punch on Thanksgiving.

Through tonight: Some clouds of the afternoon tend to dissipate this evening. Low temperatures make it to the upper 20s in the coldest spots while remaining as warm as just above freezing in the warmest parts of downtown. Winds calm off considerably with sunset, but they blow around 5 mph at night.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s cooler than today, but perhaps a little less windy, so it sort of balances out. Skies are mostly sunny as temperatures rise to the mid- and upper 40s most spots. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts past 20 or 25 mph.

Photogenic spout: A large and photogenic waterspout occurred in Italy today. It happened near the city of Salerno in the southern part of the country.

En #Italie 🇮🇹, la météo est très instable depuis hier et plusieurs #tornades ont été capturées. Aujourd'hui, c'est au tour de cette impressionnante trombe marine d'être filmée à Salerne, en Campanie.🌪️

Crédits 🎞️TvOggiSalerno pic.twitter.com/BmVNGTqBcB — La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) November 20, 2018

