

Model forecast for today shows little to no precipitation across most of the nation. (WeatherBell.com)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Pretty decent day for pre-Thanksgiving errands — not too chilly with some sun. And a terrific day for traveling to or from the D.C. area, with dry weather across most of the country!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Highs: upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, colder. Lows: mid-20s to near 30.

Tomorrow: Chilly for Turkey Day! Highs: low to mid-30s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

With a few exceptions, we’ve got precipitation-free weather today across the vast majority of the continental United States. That’s great news for the big travel day today. But then it’s downhill from there locally, with an Arctic blast holding D.C.-area wind chills in the teens and 20s for Thanksgiving Day. The cold air gradually eases Friday into the weekend, with rain likely Saturday into Saturday evening, perhaps starting briefly as freezing rain or sleet north and west of town.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures stay seasonably cool today as a cold front gradually approaches from the northwest. We’ll start out in the 30s this morning, and with partly sunny skies, we should reach the upper 40s to near 50 this afternoon. Winds become a bit breezy during the afternoon, about 10 to 15 mph from the west. Great travel weather by the way, with the vast majority of the East Coast, and actually most of the nation, expected to see little to no precipitation. Confidence: High

Tonight: The cold front moves through this evening. That shifts our winds to come from the north-northwest and keeps them somewhat breezy at 10 to 15 mph. Lows sink to the mid-20s to near 30 under partly cloudy skies, as drier air filters in behind the front. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day): High pressure supplies plenty of sunshine, and very cold air. Morning temperatures stuck in the mid-20s to near 30 feel more like the teens as winds continue from the north around 10 to 15 mph. Winds should ease a bit during the afternoon, but with highs only reaching the low to mid-30s. It could end up as Washington’s coldest Thanksgiving in nearly 20 years! We’re also looking at very dry air, with dew points tumbling into the single digits. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: With mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, temperatures drop like a rock. We’re talking lows in the mid-teens to low 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Black Friday starts off frigid as temperatures rise into and through the 20s. The good news is we’ve got mostly sunny skies once again, and this time with light winds. The air mass moderates a bit by afternoon, but we’re still rather chilly, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is a split decision. Rain develops Saturday morning, perhaps briefly mixing with freezing rain or sleet in our colder northern and western suburbs. But unlike last week, there’s no high pressure to our north to lock in the cold air, so this should be mostly rain for our area as highs reach the 40s to near 50. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times during the afternoon into evening, before ending overnight with lows in the low to mid-40s. Higher pressure returns Sunday, providing partly sunny skies with light winds and milder highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium