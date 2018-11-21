

Wind chill forecast near sunrise Thursday. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Enjoy any final moments of tranquil autumn weather you can find this evening. A cold front is passing through the region, and it will be followed by air more typical of January than November. Very cold conditions continue through Thanksgiving Day, but we thankfully won’t have much to worry about with our weather otherwise.

Through tonight: An Arctic front punches through the region this evening. Timing may matter some, at least as far as tomorrow’s high temperatures (probably just after midnight) go. There’s a small chance of a passing shower or snow shower with the front. Otherwise, you’ll notice the wind gusting and colder air filtering in if you’re out deeper into the evening. Temperatures ultimately fall to morning lows ranging across the 20s.

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): It’s a frozen and gusty start to the day. The good news is sun dominates and wind wanes. Neither does much to help us stay warm. High temperatures are mainly in a near-30 to mid-30s zone. See our detailed Thanksgiving Day forecast for more.

