

The northeastern United States will see some of the coldest weather relative to normal in this part of the hemisphere on Thanksgiving into Thanksgiving night. (weatherbell.com)

Weather reminiscent of midwinter is descending on the D.C. area just in time for Thanksgiving Day. High temperatures may stay below freezing in the suburbs — something that rarely happens on sunny days in January, let alone November.

To make matters more unpleasant, wind chills are in the teens and low 20s for most of Thanksgiving. To top it all off, actual temperatures are likely to give the coldest Thanksgivings in recent memory a run.

Thanksgiving forecast

Here’s the short version: frigid, with slowly diminishing winds. Highs are near 30 to as warm as the mid-30s. Wind chills mainly in the teens through midday ease a bit after that, as gusts diminish with time. Thanksgiving night, temperatures aim for the midteens to low 20s if clouds don’t get in the way.

Early morning to 10 a.m.

With sunrise near 7 a.m., the first rays will greet temperatures in the 20s area-wide.



GFS weather model temperature forecast for 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

The warmest locations downtown may still be closer to 30 degrees, but it’s a frozen start to the day. Add in winds out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph — we’re talking widespread wind chills in the teens as well. Any warming in the morning is painfully slow. Bundle up if you’re headed out. Grab the scarf, as well!

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Temperatures have soared to a range of mid-20s to around 30 by midmorning. Add in a still gusty wind, and wind chills are still in the teens to around 20.



Wind chills at 10 a.m. may still be in the teens, although this forecast from the short-term HRRR model may be a bit aggressive.

On the bright side, skies remain mostly clear during the midday into afternoon. Winds have not yet subsided much on the early end of this time frame, but they should start to noticeably do so as we head through and beyond noon.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Skies remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon, and winds diminish somewhat. Temperatures reach the upper 20s and lower 30s early afternoon, and could rise a few degrees more in the hours following.



High temperatures on Thanksgiving as forecast by the NAM weather model. It suggests mainly near and below freezing for maximums.

Daytime highs seem likely to mainly fall in a zone of near 30 to mid-30s, which means plenty of locations won’t top freezing. If anything, a forecast of near 30 to mid-30s might be leaning on the warm side of weather modeling.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We’re slowly coming off daytime maximums in the time before sunset, and skies remain mostly clear. Winds are out of the north around 10 mph, with some higher gusts. Our first pre-4:50 p.m. sunset should go off without a hitch. Post-sunset temperatures are quickly back below freezing and into the 20s during the evening.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Skies stay largely clear into the night, if you’re eager to peep some stars. Just remember to layer!



Late evening temperatures as forecast by the high resolution NAM model.

Most of the evening is spent in the 20s area-wide, but winds do continue to diminish. Temperatures range across the 20s during the late evening, with some colder suburbs north and west already into the low 20s.

10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday

We may see some cloudiness blow through late night, which is the main forecast question. Temperatures are primed for lows in the midteens to the low 20s. Quite intense for November. If you’re out late or up early, treat this like midwinter despite winds that become relatively light.

Historical context

As Capital Weather Gang’s Jason Samenow pointed out earlier this week, if D.C. can manage a high below 40 degrees, it will be the coldest Thanksgiving in five years. Below 38 degrees, the coldest in 18 years. At or below 35 degrees? The coldest since at least 1996.

If somehow we manage a high temperature colder than that, the only targets are 33 (1903 and 1901) and 30 degrees.

Date High temperature Nov. 27, 1930 30 degrees Nov. 26, 1903 33 degrees Nov. 28, 1901 33 degrees Nov. 28, 1996 35 degrees Nov. 23, 1989 35 degrees

Capital Weather Gang’s Justin Grieser also calculated that only about 10 percent of Thanksgivings have seen high temperatures make the 30s, let alone threaten coldest Thanksgiving on record. It seems the question here is not so much whether such a cold Thanksgiving is rare, but how rare it is.

There’s also a decent chance Dulles will set a record for record low maximum for any Nov. 22 there. The current number to beat is 35 degrees, set back in 1989.

The rest of the holiday weekend

As our morning forecast indicates, weekend weather is a bit of a weather sandwich, with sunnier and tolerable conditions Black Friday and Sunday.

Cold is the big story Friday, as mid-winterlike morning lows rise to highs in the mid-30s to around 40 despite mainly sunny skies.



A coastal storm and a frontal system combine to deliver rain Saturday. (Capital Weather Gang and Pivotal Weather)

Saturday is looking wet.

A storm system is headed our way early Saturday. For now, it mostly looks to be a daytime event, ending in the evening or early overnight. This system is mostly rain, starting with perhaps a brief period of mixed precipitation. There could be a touch of concern for slick spots, mainly west of Interstate 95, so check back in as we close.

The long holiday weekend ends with skies trending clearer in the wake of Saturday’s storm system. Highs should make the 50s on Sunday.