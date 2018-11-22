

Pedestrians walk through Klingle Valley trail on Wednesday in Washington. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny and windy. Highs: 31-35

Tonight: Full moonlit skies, calming winds. Lows: 16-21

Tomorrow: Sunny, light breezes. Highs: 37-41

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This Thanksgiving morning is likely to come as a bit of a shock, with wind chills in the teens. Bundle up if you make a last-minute run for that missing ingredient for the feast. Black Friday is less painful but the warm-up on Saturday is spoiled by increasing clouds and rain. Hang in there, for the reward comes on Sunday as highs make a run at 60 degrees under sunny skies!

Thanksgiving (Thursday): Wintry is the word despite sunny skies. Temperatures barely climb, even though skies are sunny. A stinging wind from the north — sustained around 10 mph and gusting up to 20 mph — makes the chill more painful. Highs in the low to mid-30s are about 20 degrees colder than normal. Even in the afternoon, wind chills are unlikely to surpass the 20s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear dry air gives a great view of the rising full moon, appropriately nicknamed the Frosty Moon. Winds die down as lows tumble into the mid- to upper teens in our colder spots to the low 20s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The weather is cooperative for the Black Friday throngs, with sunny skies and light winds. However, highs in the upper 30s to low 40s make coats and gloves the fashion for the day. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds gradually increase overnight, helping to hold lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Clouds thicken through the morning Saturday with light rain arriving between the mid-morning and early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible late in the day through the evening. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain ends after midnight with clearing by dawn. Overnight lows hold in the 40s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is finally a day to get out and run all those errands, or put up the Christmas lights, or just take a walk in the park. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 50s (maybe 60 if we are lucky) are a pleasant change of pace. Clouds increase overnight, and showers could develop toward morning, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Clouds are a given on Monday and a period of showers is likely — probably in the morning. Highs are seasonable, reaching the low to mid-50s. Confidence: Low-Medium