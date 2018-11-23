

Leaf peeper season finale, Nov. 21 (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: It’s chilly but we should see decent amounts of sunshine, dry conditions and limited wind chill. Bundle up and enjoy weather-headache-free shopping!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: Mid-30s to near 40.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Shower near dawn? Lows: Rebounding toward mid-30s.

Saturday: Rain moves in. Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: More sun than clouds. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

View the current weather at Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Don’t like the weather? Just wait a day. Weather systems this time of year are moving through in fairly rapid succession. Bundle up appropriately one more day today while you shop-hop. Wet tomorrow but sun and dry conditions should return Sunday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Sun should dominate most of the day, through at least early afternoon. Conditions remain dry. No precipitation headaches! High temperatures top out in the chilly range again of mid-30s to near 40. Breezes out of the southeast may get near 10 mph during midday hours, subtracting a few degrees from the air temperature with its wind chill. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds keep building, creating an insulating blanket over the region that helps buoy temperatures. We may cool a little in the evening, only to rise a few degrees before dawn, into the low to mid-30s. Temperatures should rise above freezing before any precipitation starts, but the bulk of it should hold off until after sunrise. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clouds hang tough and rain may rule much of the day, especially after midmorning. Brief downpours are possible late day. Easterly breezes rise near 10 mph. Socked in with air off the Atlantic, we may only reach the upper 40s to low 50s for high temperatures. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Evening rain should drop off in steadiness and intensity before midnight. Clouds may even diminish before dawn, allowing some stars to peek through. Upper 30s to low 40s may be as cold as we get overnight. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Back to sun, at least for the most part. Even with periodic clouds, we should stay dry. Run errands and hang lights if you haven’t done it already! Mid- to upper 50s may feel like a nice thaw — and more seasonably appropriate for average high temperatures this time of year! Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Clouds should steadily increase with some pre-dawn showers — even a period of steady rain — possible before dawn. Light but steady southerly breezes may kick in overnight, raising temperatures near sunrise by about 10 degrees from the evening upper 30s and low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Cloudiness with, potentially, a couple of periods of rain looks possible on Monday. The morning commute seems a bit targeted for dampness, as it appears now, but stay tuned. Perhaps a silver lining, temperatures remain mild in the low to mid-50s or so. We can thank steady southwesterly breezes near 15 mph for pumping in this moist and mild air regime. Confidence: Low-Medium

Skies may clear and temperatures fall on Tuesday. 40s for daytime high temperatures may feel more like 30s, with slightly gusty northwesterly breezes possible. At least behind this cold front, which brings us a reinforcing shot of chilly air, we should stay dry for any outdoor plans or commuting purposes. Confidence: Low-Medium