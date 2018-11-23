

Forecast radar shows freezing rain in our western areas at 7 a.m. Saturday, from high-resolution NAM model.

* Winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday for northern Fauquier, Loudoun, northwest Montgomery, northwest Howard and Frederick counties *

A slick, icy glaze could coat colder some areas west of Washington early Saturday morning

Even as milder air streams into the region, enough cold air will linger so that when rain first arrives early Saturday that it may freeze on contact. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for northern Fauquier, Loudoun, northwest Montgomery, northwest Howard and Frederick counties from 6 a.m. to noon.



Zones under winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday. (National Weather Service)

Although some patchy iciness is possible anywhere near and west of Interstate 95, we are particularly concerned about the areas from Warrenton, Va., to Frederick, Md., and to the west.

The iciness will not last long, probably no more than a few hours. The freezing rain could start as early as 5 or 6 a.m. in the southwest part of our region. before temperatures rise above freezing between 8 and 10 a.m.



Forecast temperatures between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday from high-resolution NAM model.

Commuters and pedestrians should use caution as only a little bit of freezing rain could make surfaces extremely hazardous. Because of the unseasonably cold air that arrived on Thanksgiving, the ground is cold and just a little freezing rain could make surfaces treacherous.

“The recent cold snap has caused elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses to be at our below freezing for an extended period of time,” the Weather Service said.

When you venture out, check the temperature and test the pavement and sidewalks -- even if you’re not in the advisory area. Colder areas of western Fairfax County, northern Prince William County and southern Fauquier County could see a few pockets of iciness.

“Watch your first few steps in particular as your step or path may be coated with ice," the Weather Service cautioned in its advisory. If it seems slick, maybe delay heading out until conditions improve. It should not take long.



National Weather Service forecast for ice on Saturday morning.

If driving, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first, so use particular care driving over these surfaces.

By the time rain arrives in the immediate Washington area and locations to the east -- probably mid-to-late morning -- temperatures will have likely risen above freezing so iciness is not anticipated. That said, it would still be wise to check temperatures before heading outside if rain begins early Saturday morning.

“Despite forecast air temperatures being above freezing early on Saturday morning in downtown Baltimore and Washington, there may be residual areas at ground level which will continue to be below freezing,” the Weather Service said.

Much of the region should deal with just plain rain by late morning to midday. The rain could become heavy at times in the afternoon, as temperatures rise into the 40s.



Forecast radar from 4 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. from high-resolution NAM model.

The rain should exit our eastern areas between 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday evening, but not before putting down around an inch over much of the region. Here is how much rain the various models predict for Washington:

NAM: 1.1 inches

High-resolution NAM: 1.3 inches

Canadian: 2.3 inches (outlier)

High-resolution Canadian: 0.9 inches

American (GFS): 1.3 inches

European model: 0.6 inches



Rainfall forecast from National Weather Service through Sunday morning.

Washington needs 1.52 inches of rain to move into third place among wettest years on record, passing 60.09 inches from 1878. Its current 2018 total is 58.58 inches, fourth most on record.

If at least an inch of rain falls Saturday, it will be the 22nd instance in Washington in 2018, the most on record in a calendar year.