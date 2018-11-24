* Winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. to noon for most of the area near and west of Interstate 95 *

3/10: The only good thing about this weather is that we get closer to cementing the rain records for this much-too-wet year.

Today: Some morning iciness possible. Rain. Highs: Mid-40s to near 50.

Tonight: Rain ending. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-to-upper 50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Going into today, the city needs 2.75 inches to reach the wettest year on record. We’ll get a decent amount of that today. More rain is around the corner as early as Monday. Precipitation may start with some iciness this morning before everyone rises, and further above freezing as the day goes on. Sunday looks a bit like a gift in the midst of this return to rainy times.

Today (Saturday): Any rain that moves in early could cause some slick spots, especially west of Interstate 95. Given it has been so cold, isolated ice is possible just about anywhere. I think very little ends up falling while it’s cold enough for big issues, but it doesn’t take much. Heavier and more consistent rain arrives midday, with the storm likely peaking in intensity during the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures will spend a good chunk of the day slowly rising through the 30s, but should peak in the mid-40s to around 50 as the low passes late to our east. It’s a bit breezy out of the north, but nothing too harsh. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain should persist through sunset, and it could remain on the occasionally heavy side. We should see an abrupt end in the evening, earliest south and west and latest north or east. Totals around one inch should be common, some with more and others with less. Lows end up in the 30s overnight and will probably mainly stay above freezing as skies are slow to clear. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): This is the pick of the weekend. Mostly sunny skies team up with highs in the mid-and-upper 50s. Plan on getting those outdoor holiday directions in order! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase again into overnight as the next threat of rain arrives by Monday. Low temperatures range from around 40 to the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

We’re headed back into an active jet-stream pattern so more rain is on the way for Monday. Given a warmer starting point, there’s no real concern that it could freeze. It shouldn’t be a gully-washer either, but showers or periodic rain is likely much of the day. Highs reach a 50 to 55 zone or thereabouts. Confidence: Medium

Cooler air comes crashing back in behind the storm system Tuesday. Highs aim for the low-and-mid 40s most spots. Partly to mostly sunny skies should grace the area as well. Confidence: Medium