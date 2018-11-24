* Flood warning through 12:15 a.m. due to high streams *

So, I hear it was a pretty wet and gross day in the Washington area. Wintry precipitation ended up not being much of a problem, as area temperatures jumped into the 40s rather quickly. Still, a cold, drenching rain is not much better than snow or sleet. Amazingly, today marked the 22nd calendar day with at least an inch of rain this year, the most in recorded history.

The good news is that Sunday’s weather will be the exact opposite of today’s, with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Rain will gradually taper off as we continue into the evening hours. All precipitation should be east of our area by 10 p.m. However, due to all of the rain, a flood warning is in effect for the District and surrounding areas due to streams near flood stage and high water in areas of poor drainage. So avoid driving routes near creeks and streams and do not attempt to drive across any flooded roads.

Clouds will eventually start to break in the overnight period, but temperatures should remain above the freezing mark, which should prevent any widespread refreezing of wet roads. But some isolated slippery spots are possible, especially on bridges and secondary roads. Lows ranging from 34 to 38 degrees with some patchy fog are possible in the predawn hours.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.



A foggy night along the water by wolfkann via Flickr.

Tomorrow (Sunday): What a difference a day makes! High pressure should build into the region tomorrow, resulting in lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50s in most spots, with some isolated 60-degree readings south of Washington. Clouds will increase late tomorrow night with rain showers developing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

See Ian Livingston’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Hitting 60: That’s 60 inches of precipitation. Through 7 p.m. Saturday, Reagan National Airport had unofficially received 1.42 inches of rain today. That brings Washington’s 2018 precipitation total to 60.00 inches. We are now within striking distance of the wettest year in recorded history: 61.33 inches from 1889.

We made it to at least 60" of rain on the year today in DC as well. More than 20 inches above the annual average of 39.74" with more than a month to go. Top spot of 61.33 (1889) very likely will be surpassed as we close the year. https://t.co/o1FC7itUSk — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) November 24, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.