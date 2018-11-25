

The rain stopped in time for the holiday fireworks show at National Harbor last night. (John Ernst via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: A dry weekend day with decent temperatures is perfect timing to get up those holiday decorations!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs: Upper 40s to upper 50s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, chance of showers late. Lows: Low-to-mid 40s.

Tomorrow: Showers likely early. Highs: Upper 40s to mid-50s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re ending the extra-long weekend on a high note, or at least the highest note we can manage. The rain is gone and we should warm at least a bit by afternoon. Another cold front brings more showers tomorrow, and once it passes, we’re headed back to cool, dry and breezy conditions into midweek and beyond.

Today (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies should turn partly sunny as the day goes on. Just how much sun we see and how early we see it is uncertain, which means highs could range anywhere from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. Winds are light from the west at less than 10 mph, turning more from the southwest during the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are on the increase again this evening and overnight as our next low pressure system approaches from the Midwest, bringing a chance of showers toward dawn. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy conditions, light winds from the southeast, and lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): A cold front moving through means mostly cloudy skies and the likelihood of showers during the morning, with diminishing chances during the afternoon. Light winds from the south should help highs to the upper 40s to mid-50s, before winds turn breezy from the west-northwest later in the afternoon, gusting near 25 mph heading into the evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies clear out during the evening into the overnight as colder air starts to funnel in. A steady breeze from the northwest does all that funneling, and we’ll see lows drop to right around freezing. At least the mild temperatures were fun while they lasted. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Cold high pressure takes hold once again on Tuesday and looks to stick around for a bit. Other than the chill, it’s a fairly benign day. Expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday night, there’s not much change other than the darkness, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday looks to have a bit more of a bite thanks to a reinforcing shot of cold air, and by afternoon you’ll likely notice a raw and biting wind. Temperatures are likely capped off in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium