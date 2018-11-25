

Now that was a nice November day! Pretty much all of our major climate sites got up to and above 60 degrees, which makes today the warmest in over two weeks (Nov. 8). Naturally, the pleasant weather is short-lived. A storm system will move into the Great Lakes on Monday, spawning a secondary low along the East Coast by tomorrow afternoon. That secondary storm will form too far north to totally drench us, but we will still have to deal with showers for the majority of the daylight hours Monday.

Through tonight: Mostly clear skies persist through the evening hours, with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 40s after sunset. Clouds will eventually cover the region overnight, which will prevent temperatures from dropping off too much. Lows tonight will range from the low to mid-40s with a light southeast wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Widespread rain showers will move into our area sometime between 9 and 11 a.m. Precipitation should become much more scattered by the late afternoon, and it will be over by tomorrow evening. Temperatures will peak in the low 50s in the early afternoon before a cold front sweeps through, dropping temperatures into the 40s by sunset. Winds could be gusty (10-15+ mph) out of the west at times tomorrow afternoon. Partly cloudy and colder tomorrow night with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

60! With yesterday’s 1.42 inches of rain at Reagan National Airport, Washington has officially received 60.00 inches of precipitation in 2018. That makes it the fourth-wettest year on record. And we are less than one-tenth of an inch behind third place, a deficit that tomorrow’s showers should easily overcome.



60 on the dot.

