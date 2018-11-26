TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: The rain refuses to quit. Enough!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers through midafternoon. Highs: 50-55.

Tonight: Partial clearing, pockets of fog. Lows: 30-35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, but cold. Highs: 40-45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Washington needs only 0.07 inches of rain for the rest of the month for this to be the wettest November on record and we have a good chance to pick that up today. We could see a little more precipitation on Friday before the month ends. In between, it’s dry and chilly — in keeping with the month’s colder-than-normal tendency. It’s also annoyingly windy at times, adding a bite to the chill.

Today (Monday): Showers are possible starting in the morning with perhaps the steadiest period of rain between late morning and early afternoon. The rain should scoot away by late afternoon, with most spots just picking up 0.1 to 0.2 inches. Highs range from 50 to 55, slightly cooler than Sunday thanks to clouds and rain. Confidence: Medium-High



Forecast rainfall on Monday from the National Weather Service.

Tonight: Skies should gradually clear as winds coming in from the northwest around 10-15 mph (with some higher gusts) usher in drier air. Lows range from 30 to 35. Wind chills dip into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine returns, but it’s blustery and cold. Highs are only 40 to 45, which are about 10 degrees below normal. Wind chills hover in the 20s and 30s much of the day as winds from the northwest blow at 10 to 15 mph and gust to 20 to 30 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear but it remains on the windy side and very cold. Lows range from the low to mid-20s in our colder areas to the upper 20s downtown. Wind chills dip into the teens. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Midwinter-like cold lingers Wednesday and Thursday even as it’s sunny and dry. On Wednesday, it’s windy and highs muster only the upper 30s to near 40 before temperatures dive into the 20s at night. Thursday is neither as windy nor as cold as Wednesday, but still chilly — with highs 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

Some light rain is possible Friday and, if it arrives early enough, we can’t rule out a period of wintry mix, especially in our colder areas, as temperatures begin the day near freezing. During the afternoon, however, highs should make it up to near 40. Partial clearing Friday night with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend looks like a split decision. Saturday is probably the better of the two days, with reasonably good prospects for dry weather and highs near 50. Rain is likely to move in again either Saturday night or Sunday, when it could continue for a good part of the day. Temperatures on Sunday should reach the 50s as the storm system coming through draws in mild air from the south. Confidence: Low-Medium