

A runner passes beneath a tree shedding its autumn leaves Monday by the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Temperatures in the 50s today weren’t too far from normal this time of year, despite gray skies and rain at times. It was certainly milder than what’s to come in the next few days. We’ve got a cold front passing through the area this evening, and colder air moves into the region through the overnight and into Tuesday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Some folks were lucky enough to catch a few rays before the sun dipped below the horizon this evening. Others will see those breaks soon, after perhaps a brief shower near and east of Interstate 95 early this evening. Clouds continue to clear into tonight as this storm system pulls away. We’ll generally see winds pick up as well, and they are likely to be gusty overnight. Lows reach a range of about 30 to 38 across the area. Northwest winds are out of the northwest around 10 to 20 mph, probably gustiest early in the night and again picking up near sunrise.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The storm that impacted the region today has moved off to the northeast, but the upper-level low that is guiding it along is still hanging around. Morning sunshine should be somewhat self-defeating, where any warmth helps clouds form. There’s a small chance of a shower that could even contain some snow pellets or similar. It will be chilly and breezy as well, with highs ranging from 40 to 45 and winds out of the northwest around 15 to 25 mph in the morning, then slowly diminishing later.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Hawaii waves: Big waves have postponed the end of the Vans World Cup of Surfing. Waves as high as 20 to 40 feet are anticipated in the hardest-hit locations today before high surf wanes Tuesday.

High surf to start the week! Surf in the warning areas will continue building overnight into tomorrow, before trending down Tuesday. Surf for Big Island will be on the rise through the day Monday before peaking overnight. When in doubt, don't go out! https://t.co/fUefWa9aTA #hiwx pic.twitter.com/6kI5nxsimA — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) November 26, 2018

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.