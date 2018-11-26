

The 2019 calendar cover shows a split-season image of the Tidal Basin photographed during 2018. The winter slice was shot Jan. 17, spring was shot April 13, summer was shot Aug. 14, and fall was shot Nov. 8. (Kevin Ambrose)

This was another good year for weather photography, and the images worked well in my new “Seasons of Washington” calendar for 2019. I have produced the calendar for over a decade, and all of the calendar photos were associated with Capital Weather Gang posts from the past 12 months.

When creating my weather calendars, I use photos shot during the past 12 months. The months January through November feature photos from 2018, and each photo is displayed on the month it was taken. Because I produce the calendars in November, I used a snowy photo from Dec. 9, 2017 for the December photo.

I also list the dates of historic storms and important weather events on the calendar pages.

I follow these rules in the calendar’s creation:

1. It needs a snow photo for January and/or February. Even during bleak snow years, I usually manage to capture a few snow shots. During 2018, we had a few small snow events in January and February, and our only significant snowstorm occurred on March 21, the first day of spring. We also had a small snow event on Dec. 9, 2017 and one during this month, on the 15th. Four of the 2019 months feature snow photos, which is more than normal for this calendar.

2. It must have one cherry blossom photo that is used for the month of March or April, depending on the time of peak bloom during the year. In 2018, peak bloom occurred on April 5. Last year, the bloom occurred on March 25. Because the bloom occurred in April this year, I featured a snow photo for March.

3. The calendar must have a fireworks photo for July. I know fireworks is not exactly weather, but this is D.C., and people like to see fireworks. This year, I chose a photo from D.C.'s Fourth of July show that I photographed at the Marine Corps War Memorial.

4. I include at least one lightning photo. Capturing a lightning was my biggest challenge this year. Our summer thunderstorms featured very heavy rain with embedded lightning, and we did not have many photogenic storms. I had to wait until Sept. 7 to finally photograph a large lightning flash over D.C.

5. I include a D.C. Christmas tree photo with snow for December. Because accumulating snow in December is not common in our area, I often have to go back several years into my photo archives to find a shot. This December, however, we had snow on the ninth, which provided a nice scene for the calendar.

Overall, it is a lot of effort to shoot the photos each month and then later produce the calendar. But it is a labor of love. And it is a tradition.

I have included the calendar photos for each month below with a summary of the month’s weather and a link to the associated CWG post.



The photos for each month of the 2019 calendar are displayed in this collage. (Kevin Ambrose)



The January photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

January was the fourth driest January on record. Just under an inch of precipitation fell during the month with 1.2 inches of snow. Temperatures averaged near normal for the month, but the weather was extremely cold and windy when I photographed January’s calendar shot.



The February photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

February was the third warmest February on record. Monthly precipitation was 183 percent of normal but only 0.2 inches of snow fell. For February’s photo, I traveled to the Manassas Battlefield Park where about an inch of snow blanketed the ground. Fog combined with fresh snow cover created a beautiful scene for the calendar.



The March photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

March featured the largest snowstorm of 2018 to-date, and it occurred on the first day of spring. The average temperature for the month was below average, and 1.16 inches of precipitation fell, which was a little over half of normal. A total of 4.5 inches of snow fell for the month, with 4.1 inches falling during the March 21 storm.



The April photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

April was the second month in a row with below normal temperatures. Precipitation was 117 percent of normal with 3.59 inches of rain and a trace of snow. The cherry blossom peak at the Tidal Basin occurred April 5, which was the day I shot April’s photo.



The May photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

May was the third warmest May on record, and precipitation was 184 percent of normal at 10.66 inches. May’s photo was taken on a mild Memorial Day evening at the World War II Memorial.



The June photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

June was slightly warmer than normal, and precipitation was 138 percent of normal at 11.94 inches. June’s photo shows flooding at Great Falls after a heavy rainstorm. Great Falls flooded multiple times during 2018.



The July photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

July was slightly warmer than normal, and precipitation was 261 percent of normal at 9.73 inches. A slow-moving line of thunderstorms threatened the Fourth of July fireworks show, but the storms dissipated, and clear weather prevailed. July’s photo was taken at the Marine Corps War Memorial.



The August photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

August was the sixth warmest August on record. Precipitation was 8.92 inches which was 177 percent of normal. The August photo was taken from Key Bridge with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures.



The September photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

September was the fifth wettest September on record, and temperatures were much above average. The monthly precipitation was 9.73 inches, which was 262 percent of normal. I photographed September’s photo as a line of thunderstorms departed to the east of Washington.



The October photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

October was warmer than normal, and precipitation was 90 percent of normal at 3.06 inches. October was the first month since March with below normal precipitation. The Hunter’s Moon rose on a chilly October evening with clear skies and is featured in the calendar.



The November photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

November is on track to be the wettest November on record. Over seven inches of precipitation has already fallen this month, which is almost twice the average. On Nov. 15, 1.4 inches of snow fell. I chose a fall foliage scene for November’s photo over a snow photo. There are already four snow photos in the calendar, which is more than enough.



The December photo. (Kevin Ambrose)

December 2017 was the fifth driest December on record. The monthly precipitation total was only 0.5 inches which was 2.55 inches below normal. On Dec. 9, 1.9 inches of snow fell, which provided the perfect setting for a December photo.



