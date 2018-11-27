

A runner passes beneath a tree shedding its autumn leaves by the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Monday. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Sunshine is fine, but windy cold may cross the line.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, blustery. Highs: 40 to 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 24 to 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40 to 45.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The dry days ahead will be a relief in what is proving to be a saturated month — the wettest November on record in the capital. But it comes at a price: wintry cold made worse by gusty winds today and tomorrow. Temperatures edge warmer by Friday and the first weekend of December, but then that comes with the cost of more rain. Completely nice weather is just not for sale at this time.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies are no match for the frigid air mass that swept in last night behind the cold front. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Winds from the northwest are blustery at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 to 25 mph, generating wind chills in the 20s this morning and 30s this afternoon. The cold air really dries things out as dew points fall into the teens by the afternoon. Confidence: High

Tonight: Still breezy, with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s overnight. Winds from the west again at 10 to 15 mph, with higher gusts offering colder wind chills, too. Partly cloudy skies overnight along with these breezes could keep low temperatures up warmer than expected, but with that wind chill, it still feels quite chilly. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies return for a second day, but that cold doesn’t go away and the winds pick up even more! Highs only manage to reach the low to mid-40s again, but the winds rush in from the west at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph, keeping our late autumn leaves blowing around and holding the wind chill down into the 20s and 30s once more. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still a bit breezy and mostly clear skies. Cold lows range from the mid-20s in the outer suburbs to the low 30s in the city, with colder wind-chilled air at times. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday finally slows down those winds, with highs slightly warmer in the mid-40s under continued mostly sunny skies. Thursday night features increasing clouds, with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday runs mostly cloudy, with some light rain or shower chances. Highs should reach the low to mid-40s, with a chance for warmer weather east and south of the city (some low 50s possible). Clouds hang around Friday night, with temperatures holding in the low to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend features warmer weather, with 50s for highs Saturday and then 60s for Sunday, but we also contend with mostly cloudy skies and rain at times both days. The best chances and the most rain favors Saturday night into early Sunday but is subject to change. Confidence: Low-Medium