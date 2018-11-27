The sunsets and sunrises in Washington have been phenomenal so far this week — very pink with just the right amount of cloud.

The only way they could have been better is if they had lasted longer. With sunset happening around 4:45 p.m. this week, most of us are missing the colorful sky in the evening because we’re still at our desks. By the time the whistle blows, it’s already dark.

Sunrise has been easier to catch, popping over the horizon a few minutes after 7 a.m. this week. If you can spare a moment in the morning hustle, the view from a south-facing window will be worth it.

Monday evening’s cold front stirred up high clouds on Monday. When the sun gets close to the horizon, light bounces off the clouds and back toward the ground. It tends to be pink or orange because of the particles in the atmosphere, which filter out blue and green wavelengths and allow red to pass through unimpeded.

Thanks to everyone who shared their photos with us!



A fiery sunset on H Street in Washington, D.C., Nov. 26, 2018. (Andy Feliciotti via Twitter/@sup)

Not sure if today's weather was worth it for this sunset (plus rainbow, not pictured), but maybe... @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/7gqAtjp8Gk — Olivia V. Ambrogio (@Squidfan) November 26, 2018