

Cold and breezy yesterday morning near the Lincoln Memorial. (Erik Cox Photography)

* Wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: Biting wind makes for a blustery chill and bad hair day.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, cold and gusty. Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lows: Mid-20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, less windy. Highs: Mid-40s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Yesterday’s gusty chill wasn’t so pleasant, and today should be even more blustery, before calmer winds prevail tomorrow with slight warming. Shower chances enter the picture Friday and again Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. However, our first weekend of December is notably milder, especially by Sunday.

Today (Wednesday): Similar to yesterday, but even a bit colder and windier. Temperatures start out near 30 early this morning, only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds blow from the west-northwest around 20-25 mph, with occasional gusts near 40-45 mph, as wind chills hold in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Winds ease a bit this evening into the overnight, but still remain on the breezy side. With mostly clear skies, lows settle in the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Calmer winds combined with continued partly to mostly sunny skies take a bit of the edge off the cold. We’re still rather wintry, though, with highs in the mid-40s and a breeze from the west-northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds go calm as skies turn partly to mostly cloudy. Could see a light shower overnight with lows dipping to near 30 to the mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A few light rain showers are possible Friday as low pressure approaches from the west. Some spots north and west of D.C. could be right at the freezing mark early in the morning, but probably not quite cold enough for any rain to freeze on contact. Afternoon highs reach the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Just a slight chance of a shower Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium

Our next system — a sprawling area of low pressure approaching from the west — should hold off long enough for a dry Saturday morning, but look for increasing rain chances Saturday afternoon and night. Saturday highs aim for the upper 40s to low 50s with mostly cloudy skies, followed by fairly steady temperatures Saturday night in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium

A shower could linger into Sunday morning, but skies should eventually turn partly sunny. And with a mild flow from the southwest, temperatures climb nicely toward highs in the 60s! Confidence: Medium