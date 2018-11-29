

A windy scene at National Harbor on Wednesday. (George Jiang via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Definitely less wind blown but don’t like the cold at all. Weekend is rain prone. Will the all-time record fall?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 41-45

Tonight: Increasing clouds, calm winds. Lows: 27-35

Tomorrow: Cloudy with sprinkles possible. Highs: 44-48

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The drop in wind makes today more tolerable even if the warm-up is anemic. Showers return Saturday to spoil the start of the real warm-up. Sunday brings the real drama: if rain and clouds depart quickly enough, highs could come close to 70 degrees! We should enjoy it before the following week takes us right back to winter chill.

Today (Thursday): Some clouds hang around through at least the morning before sunshine becomes more dominant. Winds remain out of the northwest but at a manageable 5-10 mph. Highs only reach the low-to-mid 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and winds calm overnight. Lows fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s (mid-30s downtown). Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Plenty of clouds hang overhead through the day but are unlikely to drop more than a few sprinkles. That keeps temperatures struggling to climb with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Nearly calm conditions prevail. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies remain cloud covered overnight helping to hold temperatures above freezing. Winds are very light. Lows are mainly upper 30s to lower 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday gets the month of December off to a damp start as scattered showers develop around midday and continue intermittently into the night. Most areas should only pick up about .25 to .50 inches of rain as the heaviest activity passes to our north. But if this event outperforms expectations as so many have, then enough rain might fall to push 2018′s total in Washington to the most in recorded history. Temperatures only peak in the upper 40s but hold mostly steady at night with lows mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out early Sunday with clouds only begrudgingly breaking up into the afternoon. However, steady winds from the southwest draw in a much warmer airmass with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. If the drying/clearing comes faster than expected, 70 degrees is in reach. Overnight lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Monday is a mainly sunny day but colder air gradually moves in. Highs reach the low-to-mid 50s, which is still slightly warmer than normal. Confidence: Low-Medium