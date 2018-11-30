TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Cloudy with showers possible, but it shouldn’t be a washout to end our week. Grab that small umbrella!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs: low to mid-40s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Periodic rain. Highs: mid- to upper 40s.

Sunday: Clouds and showers slowly exit. Highs: 60s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Keep that umbrella handy, but enjoy thawing out as well. Despite rain and cloudiness in the forecast, nothing too wet is anticipated. Not only do wind chills improve into early next week, we could see warm temperatures Sunday!

Today (Friday): There’s a small chance of something frozen early in the morning, but it’s pretty unlikely it does much. Showers are more likely midmorning into midday. A quick downpour is possible if you live north or west of town, although most folks won’t see a lot of rain from this event. Clouds hang tough and let through only peeks of sunshine. Low to mid-40s are about the warmest we get. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies could clear just a bit, with shower chances remaining very low. Breezes should continue to be light as well. Temperatures slowly dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Showers return, although again they seem more nuisance than significant. We aren’t far from the wettest year on record, though, so every drop matters. Mid- to upper 40s again keep that damp, bone-chilling shivering going. Easterly winds may become noticeable, near 10 mph, by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: We may see some steadier rain for a time, although it may stay north and west of us. Temperatures may rise about 10 degrees overnight, thanks to light but steady southerly breezes. Confidence: Medium



Some clouds mix with sun over the Anacostia River on Sunday. (Jim Havard via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Clouds and showers are slow to move out, but a silver lining is that temperatures continue to rise with southwesterly — that’s our warm direction — breezes around 10 mph. A surge of warmth may try to work in, but cool air tends to be stubborn at the surface. Let’s say 60 to 65 for now, and hope near 70 comes to fruition. Stay tuned, warm weather lovers! Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Westerly breezes start bringing in some drier, cooler air ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures cool down into the 40s before dawn, perhaps the mid- to upper 40s for most of us. Skies should clear off enough to see a few stars as the night wear on. Confidence: Medium

Temperatures continue their trend downward Monday and Tuesday. Low to mid-50s to start the week, and it may cool quickly into upper 30s to low 40s for Tuesday. At least we should see some sun mix in with periodic cloud cover. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but so far it appears there’s no major need for the raincoat. Just ready that moisturizing lotion again. Confidence: Low-Medium