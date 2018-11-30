

Cold enough for icicles along the C&O Canal. (Julie Savage via Flickr)

A few showers in the area today didn’t amount to a whole lot. We’re still chasing down the wettest year on record in Washington, but we’ll need more help than a day like this that gives us 0.01 inches! Light winds meant that temperatures in the low to mid-40s didn’t feel too chilly.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: We may keep some breaks in the clouds around through the evening. Clouds thicken back up with time as well, though. Lows range from near freezing to the upper 30s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Skies remain rather cloudy and a few showers are possible. It could end up somewhat hit-or-miss, but a few spots should see more rain than today. Highs are in the mid- to upper 40s. If there is a consistently rainier time, it probably comes overnight, as temperatures dip only to the low to mid-40s.

Sunday: This should be the pick of the weekend despite some shower risk. Any of that is probably rather spotty and focused early in the day. The bigger story is higher temperatures, near or even above 60. If you can catch some rays, it’ll feel nice out.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.