6/10: Some rain, but it won’t last all day. That’s a step up from plenty of days lately.

Today: Periodic showers. Highs: 43-49.

Tonight: Periodic rain. Lows: Low to mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Showers possible early and late. Some sun, as well. Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

We’ve got some more rain to deal with today and tonight. The city is still 0.87 inches off a tie for wettest year on record, though, so we can hold our breath a little longer until we get to that mark. Otherwise, it’s all for nothing, right? Once we get past the rain, a few warmer days are on tap. Then it’s another cool-down, and I have a feeling the Snow Potential Index is about to make a comeback, as well.

Today (Saturday): Some showers are possible, although it shouldn’t rain all day. It may primarily end up a band of more consistent activity somewhere in the mid-to-late morning through mid-afternoon. It’ll be enough to wet the roads and add up to about a tenth of an inch or two of rain. With any luck, we’ll dry out before sunset as highs rise mainly to the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Another round of rain should develop and head into the area as the evening progresses. This one could last longer, and some spots could be passing a half-inch or three-quarters of an inch or so by the time it’s all winding down near sunrise. With clouds and rain around, temperatures don’t move far, reaching the low and mid-40s in most spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): A few showers could linger into the early morning, but if so, they’re ending quick. At least a few breaks in the clouds seem likely during the day. High temperatures head to near and even above 60. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures range from about the low 40s in the coolest suburbs to near 50 in the city. Confidence: Medium



Capitol under the clouds. A story of 2018. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

It seems likely we can eke out another mild day Monday. It might even be a little warmer than Sunday, as long as the next cold front holds off long enough. Low to mid-60s seems like a good target for now, under a mix of clouds and sun. Confidence: Medium

Chillier air returns Tuesday. Along with the cooler temperatures, we should see largely sunny skies, as well as breezy conditions. Highs are in the mid- and upper 40s. Confidence: Medium