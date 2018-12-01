How fitting that December greeted us with a wet and dreary day after we just concluded the wettest November on record. I wish I could say that tomorrow’s weather will be better, but there is no guarantee that it will be. Sunday’s weather setup is reminiscent of the kind of conditions we see in early spring, when the exact position and timing of frontal systems can mean the difference between pleasant weather and temperatures in the 60s or dreary weather and temperatures in the 40s. Time will tell!

Through Tonight: Pockets of drizzle will linger through the evening hours. Take it easy on the roads as visibility will be reduced by fog. Steadier precipitation, in the form of rain showers, moves in after midnight. Temperatures will barely change overnight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s with a light east wind at 5 mph.

Icicles along the C&O Canal by Julie Savage via Flickr

Tomorrow (Sunday): Rain showers and pockets of drizzle will linger into and through Sunday morning. The rest of tomorrow’s forecast, including temperatures, remains a bit elusive at the moment. With a lingering warm front to our south combined with a cold front approaching from the west and a pool of cool air stuck overhead, we’ve got a complex weather setup on our hands.

As of now, I suspect that the cool, moist air mass currently in place will be tough to dislodge. So I would plan for at least half of the day to feature temperatures in the 40s, lots of clouds and pockets of drizzle. I am somewhat optimistic that we do warm up into the 50s by late Sunday afternoon, once the cold front passes through and we get into a southerly wind. Mostly cloudy and drier tomorrow night with lows in the 40s.

November Rain: No, not that November Rain (although this is one of my favorite songs and music videos of all time). And actually, I am not just speaking about rain in November, but in the entire three-month stretch that makes up meteorological fall. There was a lot of it, in a lot of places.



Eastern U.S. rainfall totals from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30. Locations with highlighted values indicate a new seasonal record. (Via NOAA)

