TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: A possibly brighter afternoon in the 50s to near 60? Great! But first we have to get through a cool, damp and drizzly morning. Lame.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Damp and drizzly early, possibly a brighter afternoon. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Lows: 45 to 50.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny and mild. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A once promising forecast for Sunday appears to have evaporated somewhat, instead falling back on us in the form of clouds and patchy drizzle through at least the first half of the day. There is still some hope for a brighter and milder afternoon. Minor warmth continues into Monday before a colder midweek.

Today (Sunday): Clouds and patchy drizzle continue through the morning, likely holding temperatures in the 40s to near 50. A cold front may push far enough to our east to allow brightening skies during the afternoon, which may be enough to push highs to the mid-50s to near 60. Winds are generally light from the south. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies continue to slowly clear overnight, but with remnant moisture lingering, the cooling atmosphere may see some fog develop in spots. Otherwise we’re looking at light winds and lows dropping into the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): A more noteworthy cold front crosses the area, but before it brings the business, drier air and partly sunny skies combine to give us one more mild day. Expect afternoon highs in the mid-50s to around 60, with winds from the west-northwest increasing to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Our next cold shot arrives in earnest. It’s not anything bitter cold, but temperatures drop quickly after dark, through the 50s and 40s, on their way to lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High



Holiday decorations light up DAR Constitution Hall on Friday evening. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Skies turn mostly sunny by Tuesday, but our temperatures don’t get the memo. They’ll struggle to rise, only reaching the low-to-mid 40s. Tuesday night, a little impulse streaking by brings the chance of a flurry or snow shower, but as of now we’re not expecting more than that. Lows fall to the upper 20s and low 30s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium

Can’t rule out a flurry or snow shower Wednesday morning. Otherwise we’re partly sunny with temperatures struggling again, likely topping out in the upper 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10: No alarm bells ringing quite yet, but next weekend could be worth watching for a coastal storm with wintry potential.