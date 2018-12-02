

U.S. Capitol on a foggy, rainy day in December by John Ernst via Flickr.

Was today’s weather better than yesterday’s? Sure, but only slightly and only because it never really rained during the daylight hours. It was a slow grind, but we eventually saw temperatures push into the 50s despite the pockets of fog and overcast skies. Lucky for us, Monday should be much better than either weekend day before a cold front moves through early Tuesday, officially ending the likelihood of 50-degree temperatures for the next seven to 10 days.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Isolated showers may pop up around the I-95 corridor in the early evening. Otherwise, we stay mostly cloudy and dry for the remainder of the overnight period. Areas of patchy fog are likely to develop, especially east of the city, as temperatures cool down into the mid-40s overnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Monday): Leftover areas of fog could slow the morning commute in some locations. We are wedged between two frontal systems tomorrow, which means rather benign and even pleasant weather overall. Temperatures will be on the mild side, topping out in the upper 50s in most spots, with some isolated 60-degree readings possible. Skies should brighten in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Clearing out but becoming colder tomorrow night with lows in the 30s.

See Brian Jackson’s forecast through next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Winter is coming: A noticeable pattern change will happen during the middle of this week, shifting us into a more winterlike alignment and increasing our chances of seeing some snow. The first shot at the white stuff comes in the form of “conversational” snow showers on Wednesday evening. But if I am being honest, all meteorological eyes are focused on our second chance at snow, which comes next weekend.



Next weekend will feature a favorable pattern for coastal storm development (black circle) close to our region. The question is, will the precipitation be wet or white?

I am only posting the Weather Prediction Center’s seven-day surface forecast map as a form of restraint and to give a general picture of where we will be watching for storm development. Trust me, you will hear plenty about the this storm potential (including a more detailed analysis from Wes and Jason on Monday) in the upcoming week.

As with any storm in a seven-day time frame, the uncertainties outweigh the certainties. But for now, let’s just say my winter storm spidey senses are tingling.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.