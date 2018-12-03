

Dew drops in Alexandria, Dec. 2. (Carol Jean Stalun via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: The SUN is back. And temperatures rise well into the 50s before turning colder late.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Increasing sun, breezy. Highs: 55-60.

Tonight: Breezy, colder. Lows: 30-35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, blustery. Highs: Near 40.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today is this week’s lone warmer-than-normal day. Tuesday turns sharply colder and it stays cold the rest of the week. We’ll actually have two chances to see some snowflakes this week; first, on Wednesday, as a weak disturbance may trigger some flurries. A juicier system may approach from the south over the weekend, but it’s unclear whether it will aim right at us or scoot out to sea to our south.

Today (Monday): For the first time in four days, the sun returns — although some clouds may linger for the first part of the morning. Temperatures respond by pushing well into the 50s but a chilly breeze from the northwest starts to draw in cooler air late in the day. Those breezes gust up to 20 to 25 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear but breezy and cold. Lows range from near 30 in our cooler spots to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny but like a midwinter day. Highs struggle to pass 40 degrees and winds from the northwest gust over 20 mph at times. Wind chills for much of the day hover in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow showers or flurries toward morning. Lows range from 25 to 30. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A little disturbance zips by Wednesday and could produce some scattered snow showers or flurries. The chance of accumulation is low but we can’t rule out a dusting here or there. It’s breezy and cold with highs in the upper 30s. Clearing skies and cold at night, with lows in the 20s. Confidence: Medium

Quiet but cold on Thursday and Friday. Both days should have a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 40s. Overnight lows are mostly in the 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is the big wild card. Models have flirted with the idea of a storm coming up from the south bringing snow, ice and/or rain. However, some models also suggest that the storm may stay far enough to the south to mostly miss the region. Irrespective of whether a winter storm materializes, temperatures should be lower than normal with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Confidence: Low-Medium

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

1/10 (→): Next weekend could offer some snowy potential but more uncertainty than certainty at this point and a miss is possible.