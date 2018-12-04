

Sunrise at the Reflecting Pool on Monday in Washington. (Michael Coffman)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

5/10: Sunny and colder run of the winter mill, but the wind needs to chill

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, cold. Highs: 40 to 45.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, colder. Lows: 25 to 33.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, flurries. Highs: 37 to 42.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Winter is back in full swing. Temperatures are colder than normal for the rest of the week. Sunshine helps offset the wind chill today, but flurries make it feel more like winter tomorrow. Thursday through Saturday look decent but cold — but that’s before a potential winter storm arrives. A massive low-pressure system passes south of Washington this weekend, but the forecast is still difficult this far out.

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies and colder with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Winds at 10 to 15 mph from the northwest and occasionally gusty causes it to feel like the 30s at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy and still colder with lows dropping into the middle 20s in the outer suburbs to the lower 30s in the city. Light breezes from the northwest run at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): A weak disturbance rolls through the area, triggering more clouds and perhaps some snow flurries (seems as though the best chance is morning to midday). Look for mixed cloud cover during the day as highs only manage the upper 30s to maybe lower 40s. Light winds blow from the northwest at 5 or so mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Breezy with partial clearing and turning colder with lows reaching the 20s in most places, but around 30 right in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are similar days, with mostly sunny skies, cold highs (upper 30s to middle 40s), and mostly clear and cold nights (Thursday and Friday nights), with lows in the 20s to maybe 30 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday is another wintry day, with partly to mostly sunny skies with temperatures cresting around 40. Saturday night should see increasing clouds with lows in the 20s and low 30s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday is the troubled part of our outlook as big low pressure passing just to the south could throw snow at us or just miss us. Right now, the best odds of seeing accumulating snow from this feature Sunday (and maybe into Sunday night) are south of Washington down through Virginia, but a slight track shift could bring snowy weather into the immediate D.C. area, too. For now, we aim for mostly cloudy skies and highs in the cold 30s. Confidence: Low

SNOW POTENTIAL INDEX

A daily assessment of the potential for at least an inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.

2/10 (↑): Storm comes very close to the area, so a slight uptick because of proximity risk.