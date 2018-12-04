“Don’t eat the yellow snow” is advice to live by — and that definitely goes for what fell in China this weekend, too.

Northwest China is covered in a thick coating of yellowish, brownish snow. More than 4 inches of it fell across Urumqi and surrounding cities on Saturday, according to the South China Morning Post.

Strong winds kicked up a dust storm which combined with a winter storm to create a layered effect in the fallen snow. The snow started out clean and white before the dust moved in. Everything looks like it’s covered in yellow, but videos show if you brush away the top layer, pure white snow is underneath. Locals are comparing the effect to tiramisu.

The yellow-brown concoction can be shoveled and pushed off roads just like any other snow, but the dust is going to linger even after it melts. It will take a good, hard rain to clean that up.